The canceled LoL champion that could be released soon

It is not uncommon for Riot Games to start designing a League of Legends (LoL) champion and, for one reason or another, end up cancelled. Sometimes it’s the characters, while other times it’s just some ability, as happened with Akshan and his [E] – Heroic Swinga skill that was designed to camille but that the resources did not allow to implement it at the time.

Now we have to talk about a champion who was canceled at the time. Its about ink wizard, a character whose skill kit could be a complete revolution for the game. The Ink Wizard is a character concept that Riot Games worked on years ago. about 5 years ago, Riot Meddler revealed in an interview what this champion was going to mean for LoL.

The Ink Wizard: Will it be a reality?

As revealed at the time, we are facing a character who will be able to draw his own abilities. This means that it will be he himself who decides how those spellssomething that will make you a very difficult LoL champion to handle, specially in teamfights. If we talk about his ultimate, this Ink Wizard was able to create new terrain on the map itself.

In view of its difficulty, Riot Games decided to cancel its release, although they never closed the option of working on it again. Now they could have started a new project in which this character would be involved. This is how he highlighted it big bad bear in one of his leaks. Despite everything, having a skill kit that consists of drawing these spells or creating new structures on the ground implies the appearance of possible bugs annoying.

We will have to wait until the developers at Riot Games decide to confirm whether or not this champion will come to LoL. surely in the next roadmap advance details about what will land in the MOBA in the coming months. What is clear is that we are facing one of the most interesting champion designs that could make it to League of Legends. Will it become a reality?

More in our section LoL News.