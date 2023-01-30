The canceled rework of Teemo and forgotten by League of Legends players with which Riot learned a valuable lesson – League of Legends

League of Legends it was better when teemo He was the most hated champion by the community. Still feared by some top laners, this cute badger was for years the most frustrating character to face in the opinion of most players. However, the modernization of the video game and the arrival of new heroes has come together with a skill kit that is perhaps too simple or not very interactive. Although we talk more about sensations than performance, at a playable level it hardly holds the pull. It is true that he still has a unique role in the MOBA and is still on good terms in terms of popularity, but there are not a few who think that the character “something is missing”.

The Canceled Teemo Rework Failed Community Testing

The curious thing in this case is that there seems to be an agreement between the developers and the community. At least that’s what it shows a playable rework attempt that practically all players have already forgotten. We are not going to blame anyone, because since the beginning of 2019 our life has also turned upside down and the changes never went beyond PBE. This very circumstance is quite curious, because except for a couple of removed skins, there have hardly been occasions in which a new content (or change) of this magnitude has not passed the test server. All told, this time it was not a bad job, but a wrong approach.

The purpose of the changes was make the character a bit more dynamic. The E (Toxic Shot) became the main passive of the character, passing the invisibility to be associated with this keyboard shortcut. Additionally, the champion’s damage was adjusted to make his basics more effective against poisoned enemies (similar to how Cassiopeia works). To make it more understandable…

Passive : Attacks dealt bonus magic damage similar to his current Toxic Shot. The amount was doubled against enemies intoxicated by other basics, mushrooms, or the Blinding Dart.

: Attacks dealt bonus magic damage similar to his current Toxic Shot. The amount was doubled against enemies intoxicated by other basics, mushrooms, or the Blinding Dart. AND: Offered camouflage for a limited time in exchange for slowing down the champion. In case of entering the bushes, the slow was canceled and the countdown to the end of the skill was paused. At the end of the spell, Teemo’s attack speed is greatly increased.



Everyone liked the new Teemo better… except old Teemo players

The truth is tweaks made Teemo a much more interesting champion to play and made for much more fun play patterns for the bulk of League of Legends players. There were some balance issues, but overall it was appreciated that he became a “guerilla” champion instead of a character primarily dedicated to setting traps. Additionally, these tweaks allowed for a few additional changes to the ult or Blinding Dart that made it a bit less frustrating. Generally, everyone seemed to win.

Why was Teemo’s rework canceled and never made it to League of Legends?

It is the million dollar question, but it has a very easy answer. The Teemo rework was liked by most players who had never used the badger, but did not satisfy all the fans of this character. We were in the middle of 2019 and we came from the recent failure in the Aatrox update, something that led Riot Games to act much more restrained. In fact, thanks to the WayBackMachine web page recovery tool, we have access to the final opinion of Riot Games.

“After receiving a lot of feedback from players, we have decided to withdraw the changes. Some Teemo players liked them, but others didn’t. We’re not comfortable releasing something for Teemo if it doesn’t please all of his fans. I will try to make quality of life improvements in the near future”. (Riot Jag, 2019)