The Capital | The Esland Awards Celebrate Its Second Edition at the National Auditorium

MEXICO CITY.- After its first edition in 2022 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, the ESLAND Awards (acronym for Spain, Latin America and Andorra) will arrive in Mexico to celebrate its second installment at the National Auditorium with a resounding sold out, next 29 from January. The Gala will feature new categories, surprises and the presence of the big names in Spanish-speaking streaming, for the first time together in Latin America.

This is a unique recognition for creators, creators and communities that seek their place in the world of live entertainment through Twitch, an American streaming platform, where millions of people meet daily via the Internet to chat, interact and create their own content.

The award ceremony is led and promoted by the famous Spanish streamer TheGrefg, one of the most watched in the world with 10.5 million followers on Twitch and 17.8 million subscribers on YouTube, a platform on which he began his path in content creation in 2012. at age 14, uploading videos while playing games like Modern Warfare 3, Minecraft, and Fortnite.

Originally from Murcia, Spain, David Cánovas Martínez, known as TheGrefg, is one of the main ambassadors of the world of electronic sports, having founded his e-sports team Team Heretics in 2016. One of his greatest achievements is obtaining a Guinness record for the most watched broadcast on Twitch, with more than 2.47 million live viewers during a presentation for the video game Fortnite.

The idea of ​​moving the ESLAND 2023 Awards to Mexico arose from TheGrefg himself, when at the closing of the first edition he promised that in the event of a future delivery, it would be held in Latin America. The venue was officially unveiled last October, via a stream on TheGrefg’s Twitch channel, which can be viewed on his YouTube channel.

In this second edition, 17 categories will be recognized, including Streamer of the Year, Song of the Year, News Coverage of the Year, Event of the Year, Esports Player of the Year, and Revelation Streamer. In addition, three new categories have been included: Roleplayer of the Year, an award for streamers dedicated to role-playing games; Vtuber of the year, recognition of creators who use a virtual avatar to hide their face on the screen; and Anger of the Year, one of the distinctions most requested by the public.

On this occasion, the nominees for each of the categories were proposed and selected through a vote by Twitch users, who will also be able to define the winners together with a specialized jury. During the final phase, the voting of the communities will have a value of 50 percent and the rest will correspond to the judges.

As part of the confirmed guests, the Colombian streamer Juan SGuarnizo (9.5 M), who competed last year in the Streamer of the Year category, and the Mexicans AriGameplays (5.3 M), one of the most viewed Hispanic creators on Twitch; ElMariana (6.1 M), current finalist for Streamer of the Year, and Rivers (2.2 M), candidate for revelation Streamer in this edition.

Recently, TheGrefg confirmed the musical performance of reggaeton artists Lola Índigo and Jhay Cortez. The singer and dancer from Madrid made her debut in 2017 with the song Ya no quiero ná and two years later she released her first record production Akelarre (2019), followed by her second material La niña XXL (2021). . Also called Jhayco, the Puerto Rican is one of the new exponents of the Spanish-speaking urban genre, thanks to his collaboration on the songs Dákiti and Tarot by Bad Bunny and his songs He doesn’t know me, How he feels and En hers.

The second delivery of the ESLAND Awards will take place next Sunday, January 29 at 12:00 noon at the National Auditorium (Reforma 50, Bosque de Chapultepec). Tickets sold out.

