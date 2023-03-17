The Captain’s Nephews – 03/16/2023 – News

(alexmedeiros1959@gmail.com)
In one of those strange and special moments when the universe conspires in our favor (I learned to believe that, thanks to an alien friend), I receive an e-mail from someone claiming to be my distant reader and the son of a comic book collector, from whom he inherited some magazines. To shorten the conversation and the text, I tried to accept the offer of a bunch of copies of “Sobrinhos do Capitão” and “Mancada”, all from the late 60’s and early 70’s.
And I remembered the time when I was introduced to the pubg boys magazine, in the first years of arriving in the Quintas neighborhood. Pure irony, distilled with genius and intelligence, was the most praised component in the formula of the Captain’s Sobrinhos, characters originally called Katzenjammer Kids and who had their own magazine published in Brazil by the publisher Ebal.
Created by the German-born American Rudolph Dirks and first published on December 12, 1897, in the American Humorist, it was part of the Sunday supplement of the New York Journal, by William Randolph Hearst. There, the traditional “balloons” of conversations emerged.
The context of the adventures was in a German colony in Africa, in a pension where the owner, the fat widow “Mama Chucrutz”, had as guests the Captain – a fat man with a black beard (who, contrary to what the title adopted in Brazil suggests, not the boys’ uncle), a retired sailor who suffers from gout; the Coronel, a newsboy chaser who lives chasing the kids, characterized as a short man with a long white beard; and, finally, the two heroes, the rascals Hans and Fritz.
After court disputes between 1912 and 1914, Dirks left the Hearst organization and started a new strip, first called Hans und Fritz and then The Captain and the Kids, distributed by United Features.
The protagonists were the same characters from The Katzenjammer Kids, continued by Harold Knerr. The two separate versions competed until 1979, when The Captain and the Kids stopped publication after six decades.
To create the characters, Dirks drank from the source of Wilhelm Busch, creator of Max und Moritz – precursor of comics.
In Brazil, both series were named Os Sobrinhos do Capitão, but United Features first published here (exclusively) in O Globo Juvenil Semanal under the name O Capitão e os Meninos (on Thursdays and Saturdays) from from 1938, and then in the weekly Gibi as O Capitão e os Meninos (on Fridays and Sundays) from 1941 onwards.
The magazines were published by Ebal in the magazine Capitão Z, from 1961, and later came out in other publishers. In 1987, cartoonist from São Paulo Angeli created the strip Os Skrotinhos, as a way to honor the old characters.
There are suspicions, unconfirmed, that the cartoonist Henfil would also have been inspired by the roguery and the “bad boys” mischief to scribble his devilish Fradinhos and Captain Zeferino. In time: in Mancada magazine there were also comic strips with The Captain’s Nephews.
The horror
Comment by the dean of television journalism, Boris Casoy: “It is an army of organized crime, of banditry, contesting the constituted power of Rio Grande do Norte in a very well-armed way. And that cannot be tolerated.”
the guard
Nothing is more appropriate for the Lula government to sell the idea of a National Guard greater than three weapons than a series of terrorist acts and riots across the country, provoking requests for federal support in the states.
Worrisome
When the president of the largest nation on the planet occupies radio and TV channels to ask citizens to believe in the financial system and, therefore, not need to run to the banks to withdraw their savings, it is a big problem.
Bankruptcy
Nelson Rodrigues called “Sobrenatural de Almeida” the ghosts that provoked failures in Maracanã. The ghosts that caused the “crash of 1929” need a proper name, because they are out there again.
Quote
Journalist Elio Gaspari quoted Lina Vieira, an economist from Rio Grande do Norte, in his column yesterday, in Folha de S. Paulo, referring to an episode from the time of the Dilma government. The only thing he didn’t say was that Lina was only attacked by the petralhas.
gauchisme
Data from UFSC reveal that more than 80% of journalists are from the left. And I say that the most famous in the mainstream press are the visible ends of the occult militancy in the newsrooms that operate for the PT, PCdoB, PSOL and PSB.
Movie theater
The Franco-British actress Emma Mackey, 27, one of the most beautiful of our time, will embody the writer Emily Brontë (1818-1848). Featured in the series Sex Education (Netflix), she will also be in Barbie, along with Margot Robbie.
Novel
With a career spanning 40 years and hundreds of works on TV and cinema, actress Malu Mader celebrates her trajectory using the image of the soap opera Fera Radical (1988), a remake of Cavalo de Aço (1973) that marked the career of Tarcísio Meira.
