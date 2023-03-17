The Captain’s Nephews – 03/16/2023 – News

(alexmedeiros1959@gmail.com)

In one of those strange and special moments when the universe conspires in our favor (I learned to believe that, thanks to an alien friend), I receive an e-mail from someone claiming to be my distant reader and the son of a comic book collector, from whom he inherited some magazines. To shorten the conversation and the text, I tried to accept the offer of a bunch of copies of “Sobrinhos do Capitão” and “Mancada”, all from the late 60’s and early 70’s.

And I remembered the time when I was introduced to the pubg boys magazine, in the first years of arriving in the Quintas neighborhood. Pure irony, distilled with genius and intelligence, was the most praised component in the formula of the Captain’s Sobrinhos, characters originally called Katzenjammer Kids and who had their own magazine published in Brazil by the publisher Ebal.

Created by the German-born American Rudolph Dirks and first published on December 12, 1897, in the American Humorist, it was part of the Sunday supplement of the New York Journal, by William Randolph Hearst. There, the traditional “balloons” of conversations emerged.

The context of the adventures was in a German colony in Africa, in a pension where the owner, the fat widow “Mama Chucrutz”, had as guests the Captain – a fat man with a black beard (who, contrary to what the title adopted in Brazil suggests, not the boys’ uncle), a retired sailor who suffers from gout; the Coronel, a newsboy chaser who lives chasing the kids, characterized as a short man with a long white beard; and, finally, the two heroes, the rascals Hans and Fritz.

After court disputes between 1912 and 1914, Dirks left the Hearst organization and started a new strip, first called Hans und Fritz and then The Captain and the Kids, distributed by United Features.

The protagonists were the same characters from The Katzenjammer Kids, continued by Harold Knerr. The two separate versions competed until 1979, when The Captain and the Kids stopped publication after six decades.

To create the characters, Dirks drank from the source of Wilhelm Busch, creator of Max und Moritz – precursor of comics.

In Brazil, both series were named Os Sobrinhos do Capitão, but United Features first published here (exclusively) in O Globo Juvenil Semanal under the name O Capitão e os Meninos (on Thursdays and Saturdays) from from 1938, and then in the weekly Gibi as O Capitão e os Meninos (on Fridays and Sundays) from 1941 onwards.

The magazines were published by Ebal in the magazine Capitão Z, from 1961, and later came out in other publishers. In 1987, cartoonist from São Paulo Angeli created the strip Os Skrotinhos, as a way to honor the old characters.

There are suspicions, unconfirmed, that the cartoonist Henfil would also have been inspired by the roguery and the “bad boys” mischief to scribble his devilish Fradinhos and Captain Zeferino. In time: in Mancada magazine there were also comic strips with The Captain’s Nephews.