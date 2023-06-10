“The case against me is completely fabricated”: ‘Telefacts Summer’ broadcasts conversation with controversial influencer Andrew Tate

Late last year, the Internet phenomenon was arrested by Romanian police on suspicion of human trafficking and multiple rape. But while the women loathe him, it turns out that young men adore him too. His videos are clicked millions of times. ‘JThe woman says something and then you say shut up. Go cook.’ The controversial influencer constantly shares these types of outrageous, misleading statements with his fans on social media. Celebrities like Tate woo the youth with innocent memes and later try to win their hearts with a revolutionary discourse.

His brother Tristan was also arrested during the arrest. The brothers have since been released and remain under house arrest pending trial. Andrew faces 20 years in prison. Several women have claimed that they were raped. But they only want to tell their story anonymously in the report because they fear retaliation.

In TV interviews, for the first time since his release, he denied the crimes of which he is suspected. “Not at all”, was the answer three times to the question whether he had raped, exploited or trafficked anyone. “I will never be convicted of anything because the case against me is completely fabricated,” Tate said confidently.

Telefacts Summer, VTM, Tuesday at 9:40 PM