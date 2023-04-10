The catch rate in Pokemon Go Elite Raids is reduced to 2%.

Trainers, the last Elite Raids event has ended and we are getting reports that Niantic and Pokemon Go have reduced the capture rate of Elite Raids.

Elite Raid Battles are a new type of Raid Battle introduced in Pokemon Go. The first Elite Raid was introduced in October 2022 and the first boss was Hoopa Unbound. As for the Elite Raid Egg, unlike the rest of the Raids, this type of Egg takes 24 hours to hatch, that is, a whole day. Another difference between elite raids and other raids is that you can only fight in person.

Elite raids were supposed to be fun and exciting, with different raid bosses and better capture rates. Instead we had Hoopa Unbound three times. Regidrago and the last Elite Raid event introduced Regieleki, with a 2-3% capture rate.

During the last Elite Raid event we had a chance to fight and catch Regieleki. However, just when we thought they would increase the capture rate, due to the Remote Raid changes as some kind of compensation, they dropped it from 5-6% to 2-3% capture rate. Reports say that many players needed more time to catch the elite raid boss. The same thing happened during the Regidrago Elite Raids, so it looks like these are the usual numbers.

Many players didn’t catch Regidrago and Regieleki during Elite Raids and say they won’t bother spending another weekend on something that’s impossible to catch.