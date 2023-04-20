The Challengers that exceeds two VCT regions in audience

During the last few years, different countries that a priori did not have so much favoritism have had a great impact within the VALORANT scene. One of them is Japan, which was promoted in the ecosystem thanks to the third position of ZETA DIVISION in the masters of Reykjavik in 2022. The shooter It currently moves a large social mass within the Asian country, something that is reflected in the audiences. According to data from Esports Chartsthe japan league –Challengers Japan– has been seen more than the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) in EMEA or Pacific.

According to data from Esports Charts, the Challengers Japan It has a total of 9,169,624 hours viewed. The total time viewers have watched the all-Japanese competition surpasses EMEA or Pacific in the VCT’s top flight. While the VCT EMEA has a total of 8,612,030 hours viewed, the VCT Pacific has 8,772,894. However, the audience peaks are larger in both regions. The Japanese league has a peak of 160,740 spectators, while the emea of ​​288,816 and the pacific of 336,722.

In any case, the VCT hearings in the Pacific are also conditioned by the presence of Japan. Of the five most watched matches to date in the region, ZETA DIVISION is the protagonist in the three most watched. The audience peak of 336,722 viewers in the match against the Indian representative Global Esports. Instead, within the Challengers League the duel between Crazy Raccoon, current champion of the first season. The one who was a participant in previous editions of international VALORANT tournaments stars in the five most watched matches in the Japanese league.

Japan is already waiting for masters

Riot Games has already recognized in the past the importance of Japan beyond the audiences of the Challengers Japan of this year. He masters 2023 will be held in Tokyo at the Tipstar Dome Chiba and the Makuhari Messe, two stadiums with a capacity for 2,000 and 4,000 spectators (with an additional 3,000) respectively. The competition will be held from June 11 to July 25 and will feature three representatives from the three VCT regions. Fnatic is the only team already qualified by winning LOCK//IN and China will have two exclusive spots.

