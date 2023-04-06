The champion banned from all LCK playoff games

Little by little we are heading towards the end of the playoffs of the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK). This weekend both the semifinals and the final will be played to decide the champion of the Korean competition. However, several days have passed since the best-of-five kicked off and the teams have battled to reach the final of the tournament.

Throughout these days we have met more than explosive series. Without going any further, there we have the example of T1 vs. KT Rolster that left everyone glued to the screen. There are still two series to play before meeting the new LCK champion and people are already expectant. Many want to see what compositions they will surprise us with during these last two BO5s.

Despite the fact that each team has raised their strategies in different methods, there is a champion whose power seems to far exceed the rest. Is about Annie and, so far playoffs, has been denied in 25 out of 25 games. That is to say, it accumulates a 100% presence but with no match played.

Annie, the champion that nobody wants to see in the LCK

At the beginning of the season, Annie got a little rework that changed a part of gameplay of the champion. His ability to have the passive available from level 1 allows him to generate a lot of pressure from the beginning of the game. It has not only been a good choice in Only Qbut at a competitive level she has also become a priority champion.

This champion allows players to not reveal their picks concrete. And it can be carried both to the position of midlaner as to that of support. The ability to counter the power of those characters capable of jumping and moving like Annie in mid lane as well as their rapport with others like Xayah either Aphelios in the bot lane make her a priority champion.

It remains to be seen what will happen in the next best of five and if he were from the LCK something similar will also happen with this Annie.

