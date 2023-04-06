The champion who dominated and set a new record in the LEC

The League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) he said goodbye to the Regular Season a few days ago and this weekend he will receive the first crosses of the Group Phase. The teams eliminated in this first “filter” in the spring split were EXCEL Esports and Team Heretics, the British squad again finished in last position, but this time with a 2-7 record (had been 1-8 in the winter split); while the Spanish team registered a 3-7 that was not enough to keep the last qualifying position.

With respect to divided winter, and as expected, the goal of champions in LoL changed a lot in the current spring edition where mainly the supports enchanters They lost a lot of territory. This made us take to see champions like Zeri and Xayah who have performed very well with 4.1 and 7.1 KDA respectively, but there is a shooter who not only achieved better KDA than these champions, but also set a record in the LEC.

Welcome to League of Draven!

According to Game of Legends site, Draven has been the champion with the best performance in the Regular Phase of the LEC Spring Split. The shooter finished this first instance with 36 KDA, well above the 23 KDA mark that they held Veigar (LEC – Spring 2022) and Lucian (LEC – Spring 2020). The curious thing about this impressive statistic is that draven could only say present in four games in the split (3 wins and one loss), however this was due to the high rate of ban in the selection phase.

The Noxus shooter was left with the Top 3 of the most banned champions with 25 bans, ahead of him only lie Annie (39) and Caitlin (28). Of those only four games where draven could be in the Summoner’s Rift of the European contest, only three were the players who have been able to use it: Hans Sama, Exakick and Comp. The first one did in view of Team Heretics (9/0/2) and EXCEL Esports (8/1/8) for the first week; exakick contributed a 1/0/3 in what would be the last victory of SK in it divided versus EXCEL Esports; and finally comp registered a 2/0/3 in the defeat of koi in hands of MAD Lions.

