The champion who fails to win in the LCK or LPL

While the League of Legends metagame hasn’t changed much in a while, there is a champion who has taken priority in the position of support. From the World Championship 2022 we have seen a heimerdinger who has become a more than important character for many. In view of its popularity, many have been forced to use Jhin in the support role.

Well, professional gamers continue to prioritize this Heimerdinger over others. picks. This is being seen, above all, in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) and in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL). However, despite the priority that this champion has been given, he barely manages to win and this trend is getting worse.

Heimerdinger, the champion that they prioritize in the LCK and the LPL but who does not win

As we can see in Oracle’s ElixirHeimerdinger has been chosen in the position of support up to 12 times in both leagues. However, he has barely managed to win: a total of 3 victories in all the games they have played in the two leagues. This is something quite difficult to assimilate, especially since Heimer is usually a good choice against the botlanes so aggressive that they are being played today.

The yordle allows you to get pressure on the lane and allows the jungler to move easily. Added to this is that it prevents such aggressive champions from constantly pushing the lane, helping its ADC to scale more easily.

At the moment it seems that Heimerdinger is not finding his place on Summoner’s Rift. in the next versionRiot Games will weaken this champion, although they have not yet revealed what abilities they will be nerfed. Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. (CET), Riot Games should show us all the changes that will come to the video game with the patch 13.2.

More in our section League of Legends.