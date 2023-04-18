The champion with 100% presence in the LEC Spring Split groups

The groups of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) have already come to an end. Team Vitality, Team BDS, G2 Esports and MAD lions are the four teams that have passed to the playoffs. However, throughout the last batches we have lived more than memorable moments with performances by some of the teams. It’s also become clear to us that several champions have been given higher priority than others.

Characters like Saw, Rakan either Jayce they have been extremely coveted among all teams. But the champion who stands out above the rest is Annie. 100% presence in the largest European League of Legends competition that comes after the combination of elections and bans. Although it is true that in most parties it has been denied, specifically in 83.3% of themAnnie has also had her moments to shine.

Annie, the champion with 100% presence in the LEC groups

as we can see in Oracle’s Elixir, Annie has that 100% presence. It has only been played in 12.5% ​​of the group matches of the Spring Split 2023. Out of all of them, he has won 100% of the matches when playing mid lane (3 matches) and 0% as support (1 match).

The truth is that Annie has become a highly coveted champion both competitively and Only Q. It is not for less. since his little reworked, Annie has become that champion that everyone wants on their team. start with the [Pasiva] – Pyromania Charged allows you to invade and even have lane priority early on. The enemy will have to respect if he doesn’t want to get a surprise from the jungler or completely lose any kind of priority in the lane.

We will see if this changes as the versions progress and, most importantly, if during the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 (MSI 2023) continue this trend.

More in our section LoL News.