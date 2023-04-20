The Champions Queue returns for MSI

Exciting news comes to us regarding the first international tournament of League of Legends. With just over two weeks to go before the start of the Mid-Season Invitational (M: YES)Riot Games confirms the return of something that causes a sensation every year. The Champions Queue will make its return to Europe during MSI and will allow the best in the world to see their faces in the crack. The servers will warm up again during the M: YESthe Champions queue is back and will bring together all the professionals during the next month of May.

The Champions Queue is a ranked queue of League of Legends parallel to that of the official servers. With this system, Riot Games puts professionals M: YES and other professional players from the region in a exclusive match queue. As in the SoloQ, the Champions Queue It has a leaderboard, where the best will compete for the highest positions. we tell you as it will work, who will be able participate and where to watch the games of the Champions queue of the M: YES 2023.

Who will be able to play the MSI Champions Queue?

Champions Queue returns for #MSI2023! Read more here: https://t.co/YD02jzMMbt pic.twitter.com/TWZsLLpIDM — LoL Esports (@lolesports) April 20, 2023

In a lengthy and comprehensive statement, LoLEsports He comments everything about the operation of the Champions League queue from MSI. The exclusive qualifying system will have its edition from MSI and it will do so in Europe, since the international tournament will bring together all the teams in London, United Kingdom. Precisely, the first guests to participate in the Champions queue of the MSI are players qualified for the tournament. From Lee Sang-hyeok «Faker» to the European representatives of G2 sportsthey will be able to participate in the Champions queue.

In addition to the players of the 13 teams qualified for MSI, other players will be able to join the server. These can be players others equipment of LEC, players of ERL’s, players of suspenders participants from MSI who are in EMEA and ex professionals who have participated in two seasons of an MSI participating region.

It’s good to remember that no player will be forced to play in the Champions Queue. Players who have no interest in the exclusive server will be able to play in the classic Europe SoloQ queues. One last detail will be that Yuumi and Milio will not be available in the Champions Queuethis is because these two champions will not be available on the MSI.

When does it start and where can I watch the MSI ChampionsQ?

Although it will take time to see it, we are all interested in seeing the best players in the world facing each other. In addition, we can see which champions are testing and how stars from different regions collide. The Champions Queue will begin on April 30 and will be active until twenty-one of May. The departure time of the Champions queue will be from the 20:00 (Peninsular time) until 02:00 (Peninsula time).

To watch games of the Champions queue We will have to see the broadcast of the players. All players are invited to broadcast their games. However, we know that many players prefer to play without being live. The good news is that they will surely arise channels and pages for follow closely and watch some Champions Queue games. If so, in the future we will provide a more in-depth guide on how to follow the Champions Queue.