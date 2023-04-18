The change that Odoamne would present for the LEC groups

Looking to 2023, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) gave a leaf turn. Its format changed completely and, instead of continuing with the best of one and then the playoffs, they decided to create a more competitive system. So we got to that first phase in which the teams play the BO1 and look for the pass to the groups. After that, the best of three begin in a kind of group stage that leads to the playoffs with the series to the best of five.

As far as the group stage is concerned, we are faced with two tables with four teams in each of them. Those teams that manage to win their best two out of three will advance to the next round. However, losing a series does not mean leaving the competition. All teams have a new chance to go to the next round through the losers bracket.

However, coming down to the last best-of-three, there is a possibility that the team that is in the losers bracket and whoever falls after the last confrontation will see their faces again. This would force us to experience the same best of three between two teams that have already met relatively recently. Andrei Pascu spoke about this «Odoamne» on Twitter, noting that some small change should be made.

Honestly they should just make the lower bracket final bosses play the teams from the other groups, we won’t get to repeat G2 vs KOI and instead you get brand new match-ups that would be hype and dodge all the potential salt. AST vs G2 and KOI vs MAD would feel fresh af — Andrei Easter (@Odoamne) April 15, 2023

Odoamne talks about the format of the LEC groups

As the player from excel sports, the LEC should make a last minute format change. «Honestly, they should have finishers from one group play against finishers from another. You cannot repeat a KOI against G2 Esports. Thus, we would enjoy new confrontations that would generate a lot of hype and give a breath of fresh air. imagine a Astralis – G2 Esports or a KOI – MAD Lions. It would be amazing“said the toplaner.

In a way, Odoamne is right. We would find ourselves facing a better than three that we have not experienced during this phase, so they would give a breath of fresh air to the competition.

