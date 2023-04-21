the changes to Lifeweaver in the April 25 update

Have you tried the new game hero? If you think it’s a bit off, you’re not alone. Blizzard thinks the same and that is why they will make several changes to Lifeweaver that we will see in Overwatch 2 after the update of Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Let’s meet them:

Lifeweaver’s slow healing effect will only apply for a second after charging discharge of thorns completely (1 second).

completely (1 second). the health of Tree of Life will increase from 1000 to 1200. Pulsing will increase healing from 50 to 75.

will increase from 1000 to 1200. Pulsing will increase healing from 50 to 75. It will be eliminated parting gift.

There will also be changes to your default control scheme, although you can continue to use the original if you wish.

discharge of thorns it will be a secondary fire.

it will be a secondary fire. petal platform goes to skill slot 1.

goes to skill slot 1. revitalizing career it will activate with double jump.

it will activate with double jump. petal platform it will be canceled by pressing the button again.

it will be canceled by pressing the button again. Passive reload will be slower for the weapon Lifeweaver is not currently using.

It seems that the goal of these changes is to further boost the character’s healing.

So that we have a better chance to get used to the changes that Lifeweaver will undergo in the update on Tuesday, April 25 at Overwatch 2game mode BOB and Weave will remain available. We can enjoy it until Monday, May 8, 2023.

Source: Blizzard