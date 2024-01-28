The Chiefs’ defense is close to the goal line and they are closing in on their 4th Super Bowl in 5 years

kansas city chiefs They are still alive in the fight to defend their title nflBut when they go there today, they will face their toughest challenge yet. crows In this afc championship gamein baltimore.

The Ravens finished with the best record in the entire NFL and are the favorites to advance Super Bowl LVIII Two weeks from now, but the chiefs are in their sixth consecutive appearance And he has won it three times.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

for the sixth time in a row kansas city chiefs arrive at afc championship game shake hands with the quarterback patrick mahomes and coach andy reidWhich today would be one of its most complex rivals in recent years: Baltimore Ravens And lamar jackson,

baltimore Finished as the team with the lowest record in the entire nfl And with the season’s MVP favorite quarterback lamar jacksonHaving a game between two elite quarterbacks.

The Ravens want to dethrone the defending champions of the AFC and the entire NFL, but patrick mahomes He knows how to take his team to the last game of the season.

The Chiefs have been far from the level of other years, but the talent of beloved coach Andy Reid, the experience of Mahomes, the tight end travis kels And the youth and enthusiasm of the runner isia pachecoThe addition of a good and solid defence, gave Chiefs the possibility of maintaining their league champion status.

While the Ravens have a solid team they finished with the best record in the NFL for some reason.

Throughout the season, the Ravens have shown their level against the league’s strongest teams Dolphins, Texans and 49erswith lamar jacksonpreferred method of taking 2023 mvpi want my first appearance Super Bowl,

Additionally, the Ravens’ defense, true to form, is one that suffocates any offense in the league.

This game will pass through the hands of two of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, whose careers are about to end in Canton, Ohio. hall of fame,

Special attention to special teams and their kickers.

Justin TuckerOn the Ravens’ side, he is undoubtedly one of the three best kickers ever, although he missed five field goals on the season, but he is still the most dominant kicker in NFL history.

On the other end, Harrison Butler He only missed two kicks all year, and he has the power and accuracy to give the Chiefs a last-minute win.