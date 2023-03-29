The Chosen One, The Series Based On The Graphic Novel Created By Writer Mark Millar And Artist Peter Gross, American Jesus, Is Coming To Netflix Soon | #Series #Netflix | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

The new Netflix series, The chosen oneis an adaptation of the well-known trilogy of graphic novels American Jesus, created by writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross. This Mexican production, based on a comic about an ordinary boy with supernatural powers, takes place in Santa Rosalía, Baja California Sur, and integrates deeply local elements in an original way.

“Moving American Jesus to Mexico makes the mythological much more authentic and the apocalyptic even more real.”

– Mark Millar, co-creator and writer of the trilogy American Jesus.

The chosen one arrives soon Only on Netflix.

ABOUT THE CHOSEN ONE

After surviving a freak accident, Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy from Santa Rosalía, Baja California Sur, discovers that he has powers like those of Jesus Christ: he can turn water into wine, make disabled people walk, and perhaps even bring life back to life. the dead. What will he do with his fate? Could he be the leader that humanity needs to face an ancient conflict?

Director: Everardo Gout

Cast: Bobby Luhnow, Dianna Agron, Lilith Curiel, Juanito Anguamea, Jorge Javier Arballo, Alberto Pérez-Jacome, Patricio Serna Meza, Carlos Bardem, Alfonso Dosal, Sofía Sisniega, Eileen Yáñez and Tenoch Huerta.

writers: Jorge Dorantes, Kevin Rodriguez, Iturri Sosa, Tina de la Torre, Everardo Gout, Leopoldo Gout

Executive producers: Stacy Perskie, Stephanie “Tuty” Correa, Everardo Gout, Leopoldo Gout, Jorge Dorantes

Producer company: Redrum

