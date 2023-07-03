The circus again after 75 years at the Wintercircus: “The building has attracted us for some time” (Ghent)

With 78 performances at ten venues, Miramiro once again brings the circus to the city during Gentse Festen. However it is not far to discover the most emblematic spot: the newly renovated Winter Circus.

“The building has fascinated us for some time, it really has circus heritage,” says artistic co-ordinator Celine Workest. “When we heard it was up for renewal, we got in touch with Sogent. We’re even talking about providing anchor points in the central square to be able to tension the strings. (read more below photo)

Miramiro will build the stand itself in the central square. , © FVV

Last summer, the renovation was finally nearly complete. “But then we couldn’t do anything because there was an exhibition about history,” says Verkest. “In the meantime, the building has been handed over to the consortium, so we’ve made them an offer. We are very glad that they have accepted, because this way we can return to the Winter Circus after 75 years.

French company La Doux Supplies will present for three evenings and attendant le grand soir A real circus ball, with dancing and spectacular acrobatics. “The performance takes place in the central square, exactly where the previous track was,” says Workest. “However, there are no stands now, so we will build them ourselves. On Sunday, an induction loop will be provided for the hearing impaired. (read more below photo)

Performances in the Wintercircus are scheduled three times. , ©IF

own creations

In addition, from July 14 to 18, Miramiro presents a wide range of performances for young and old. ,holy couple Two versions also exist from the Collectif Malunes: one for families and one for x rated“A blinking version, with less to do,” says Workest. “We are also proud of the nine creations that come from our own workshop, such as naked body, Young Margot Janssens from Ghent focuses on the female body and how we view it.

Kids have an afternoon of fun, with interactive installations and workshops by Circusplanet in Koyendenspark. There is a lawsuit (room b) with Ghent theater scientist Milan Van Bortel and acrobat Ruben Van Mardullier. And in Miramiro’s home base, D’Expedity, there are Bonte Evenings, but they’re already sold out.

Info and tickets: www.miramiro.be/festival/festival

