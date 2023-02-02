The Civil Guard detains two people as alleged perpetrators of four home robberies in the town of Campo de Criptana (Ciudad Real)

After a succession of this type of home robberies in the town of Cryptana Field (Ciudad Real), some of them carried out while its inhabitants were at home, the Operation Morcague with the aim of identifying and arresting the perpetrators of these events.

In the first place, the complaints presented at the post of this municipality were studied and analyzed, as well as all the information obtained from the visual inspections, witness statements and viewing of video surveillance images. Thanks to this extensive battery of evidence collected, it is possible to identify the two alleged perpetrators of these events, two residents of the town of Campo de Criptana with an extensive criminal record on whom several search, arrest and appearance warrants weighed. Courts of Ciudad Real.

After knowing this information, they are monitored to be able to locate the addresses where they are hiding from the action of justice, requesting after their location the pertinent authorization to enter and search the Investigating Court of Alcázar de San Juan.

The two alleged perpetrators of these events were arrested, accused of four crimes against property for robbery with force in homes, seizing objects and clothing used to carry out the robberies, as well as cash and jewelry, at their home.

The detainees were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court of Alcázar de San Juan (Ciudad Real), after which their entry into prison was ordered.