The claim of Movistar Riders within the ‘new era’

Esports are in the same situation as people between the ages of 16 and 19: halfway between adolescence and adult life. To point out the reasons for an economic crisis are ripe. They hide the consequences of a war conflict and unravel the intestines of their nature with a scalpel to conclude that they still depend too much on sponsorships with other brands. On the other hand, for money management they look to the sky, as if age were a sufficient argument to excuse themselves from bad deeds. To measure time they are still at that point of being ‘crazy’. In the rest of sports Movistar Riders, founded in 2017, would still be a ‘young’ actor. But within Spanish esports, he is already a veteran with all the letters within another era of change.

Zaragoza was clear that Los Heretics were going to be the stars of the afternoon. Or at least on paper. Technically the Heretics are a year older than Movistar Riders, but not being present in the League of Legends Super League for most of the time gave them a feeling of freshness.. All eyes were on Heretics for their sporting merits -only one team defends the current champion title-; the media – the content and its creators have supported the club to where it is now; and business successes – few entities can boast of buying a place in the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) and enter the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT)-. The last aspect, hurtful. Especially since he did not enter the LEC together with North because Riot Games opted in 2019 for Splyce -now MAD Lions- and Excel Esports.

At his side was a Movistar Riders who was contemplating how they had advanced him within League of Legends. How the success that had come in other titles like FIFA or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) had stayed halfway within the MOBA of Riot Games. A Super League in six years of existence. They got the only title in 2020, without being able to enjoy the pleasure of celebrating success with the fans in person. Along with Giants, the only ‘classic’ club within an increasingly coveted and wild ecosystem. Even watching the fall of MAD Lions from the other side of the wall with the desire to prevent his path from not being parallel. As if survival were the only prize the organization could win. with death on his heelsWhat would Alfred Hitchcock say?

The Spanish league entered a new era in 2022 and since then it has been waiting to see how it is configured. However, the victory of Movistar Riders is a claim within this context

Of the current Super League, seven of the 10 participants have reached the competition in the last two years. Some with the weight of fame on the Internet, others with the location as a sign of identity, but all with a suitcase loaded with dreams. The Spanish league entered a new era in 2022 and since then it has been waiting to see how it is configured. However, the victory of Movistar Riders is a claim within this context. A tribute to the idiosyncrasies of wine. Many of the foundations that newcomers to competition benefit from were laid by the riders as part of those ‘classics’.. Both from their failures and their mistakes. As happened to Riders when it was born with more ambition than results in 2017.

While some clubs make the most bearable path through content or communication, Movistar Riders has done it in sports. Not all organizations are committed to a high-performance center that, when the moment of truth arrives, is the wish of the rest of the clubs. See yourself on visits from other League of Legends or CS:GO entities. Nor have all of them taken the risk of setting up a project around a 10-player squad, bumping into reality: esports are not always like traditional sports. Not even the use of the academies -from their main purpose, to train players to sell or who can be useful for the first team- is the order of the day. Then players like Javier Prades arrive.”elyoya» or Pedro Serrano «Marky» and all are surprises.

All rebuilt from a tenth position, with a classic but infallible tactic: knowing how to sign. Specifically through G2 Arctic and Jokers, without hitting the checkbook. From the Spring Split In 2017, no team with more than two Spanish players had won. Movistar Riders’ victory in Zaragoza is a claim within the ‘new era’ of the Super League. The riders gave the feeling of having an empty ‘showcase’ in relation to their contributions to the Spanish League of Legends. Now, as ‘classic’, Riders must decide in which direction to bet on la dolce vita if you keep the players. Target Europe with the EMEA Masters -who knows if more in the future-, or make obtaining titles a routine to continue as one of the most important ‘multisection’ clubs.

