The Classics of the 80’s That Will Soon Return to Theaters!

Many nostalgics claim that the 80s are now! What does that mean? Well, in parts it means that the unforgettable decade gains more and more strength praised by the nostalgic ones who glorify it endlessly. For cinema, it was unforgettable for being the birthplace of pop culture as we know it today, with films that were mixed with merchandising pieces and began to be part of our daily lives beyond the screens. Productions that are popular with the new generations, such as ‘Stranger Things‘, for example, never tire of bringing the era to light, making the youngest feel as if they had lived or known such an era. Well, the statement “the 80s is now” is not merely a nostalgic celebration, and can be taken as a literal statement. That’s because dozens of products straight out of the 80’s keep making their way to new generations, whether through late sequels, remakes, reimaginings, reboots or TV adaptations. Exemplifying the statement, we bring in this new article 10 productions straight out of the 80s, which will soon return to the big screen. Check it out below.

Looks like it’s gone now! Long announced, the sequel to the cult classic ‘The ghosts have fun‘ looks like it’s finally getting off the ground. And all it took was the rise of a young star of the moment: Jenna Ortega. Not even the new wave of popularity that the star’s career Michael Keaton received was enough for the producers to give a definite green light on the nutty ghost sequence. In part, due to the poor performance of the last features directed by Tim Burton (see ‘Home for Peculiar Children’ and ‘Dumbo’), ‘Beetlejuice 2’ seemed embargoed for good. The union of Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega in the series ‘Wandinha‘ became a great goal and so, the producers didn’t think twice and cast the girl in Burton’s new film. The film is currently in production and will again feature Michael Keaton in the lead role.

This one seemed a little further away from happening, but now it’s in full swing, with even a behind-the-scenes photo showing Mel Gibson and Danny Glover returning to their roles as Riggs and Murtaugh. After four films, the last one in 1998, two elements emerged putting the fate of the fifth film in the franchise in check. The first was the series of controversies that star Mel Gibson was involved in, becoming persona non grata in Hollywood. By the way, it will be interesting to see how the fifth film will behave, with Gibson also as director – after the death of the original director Richard Donner. Second, the series based on Lethal Weapon, which had its own share of controversies due to actor Clayne Crawford (who played Riggs) and his toxic behavior, resulting in his dismissal from the show. ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ is in pre-production.

For those who did not recognize it by the title (we confess that it is difficult), it is a late sequel to the classic ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids‘, from 1989. In English, ‘Shurnk’ means ‘Shrunk’ or most likely ‘Shrunk’, as the new film will shrink several people just like the original. Disney classic that was hugely successful in the late 80’s, ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ actually had two sequels, although many don’t remember. Soon in 1992, came the first sequel, entitled ‘Darling, I Stretched the Baby’, which even had some success in theaters, without being able to match the original. And then, in 1997, came ‘Darling, I Shrunk People’, a direct-to-video release. In the same year, a TV series was launched that lasted 3 seasons. The new film will be a direct sequel to the first, and will bring actor Rick Moranis out of retirement. The story, directed by the same Joe Johnston of the original, will show the scientist’s son, Nick, already grown in the forms of Josh Gad. The film is in the pre-production phase.

For years, star Ryan Reynolds has been linked to this reboot of the classic ‘Highlander: The Immortal Warrior‘, from 1986, but apparently the project wasn’t moving forward and the actor got tired of waiting, leaving to play the third ‘Deadpool’. The one who inherited the film, taking its place, was Henry Cavill, our eternal Superman. We’re pretty sure Cavill won’t do badly as the new immortal. Directed by Chad Stahelski, his first film outside of the ‘John Wick’ franchise. The original film, which shows a Scottish warrior passing through the decades and dueling rivals to this day, became cult and had Christopher Lambert as the protagonist. The new ‘Highlander’ is in pre-production.

Anyone who grew up in the 80s knows well that this title in English belongs to the series ‘hard on‘, which premiered in 1981 and ran for 5 seasons until 1986. TV star Lee Majors was immortalized by the ’70s series, ‘The Six Million Dollar Man’. In the decade that followed, he was right to say yes to this series about a Hollywood stuntman who works as a bounty hunter on the side. Chad Stahelski’s partner in the direction of the first ‘John Wick’, David Leitch is who takes charge of the work. And it couldn’t be any other way since Leitch, like Stahelski, started his career as a stuntman. Leitch has a respected filmography as a director, having helmed ‘Atomic Blonde’, ‘Deapool 2’, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ and ‘Bullet Train’. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt will star, and the film is already in post-production.

Considered Steven Spielberg’s first serious film, ‘The Color Purple’ is based on the novel by Alice Walker and was nominated for 11 Oscars. The story is beautiful and talks about overcoming, perseverance and the triumph of resilience in search of love. The success was so great that the story ended up becoming a musical on the Broadway stage. That same musical toured the world, and this year it will become a feature film for theaters. The plot remains the same and tells of a suffering black woman living in the American South during the 1900s. Spielberg will be the producer and the film features names like Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Ciara, HER and Fantasia Barrino in the lead role which was played by Whoopi Goldberg. The new ‘The Color Purple’ is scheduled to premiere on December 20, 2023.

This is another one that, like ‘Beetlejuice 2’, has become almost an urban legend in Hollywood. Coincidentally, both ‘Ghosts Have Fun’ and ‘Twins’ were released in the same year, 1988. And both heralded a belated sequel, which every fan had been waiting for decades (or didn’t know they wanted), which never seems to get off the ground. ‘Triplets’ is what the sequel to ‘Twins’ will be called (that is, if nothing else changes) – a film directed by the late Ivan Reitman (‘Ghostbusters’) and which featured Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito as the twin brothers different from cinema, created in a laboratory. The much-heralded sequel will feature Eddie Murphy as the duo’s long-lost third brother. The film appears to be in pre-production.

One more movie on the list that perhaps not everyone will recognize by its original title. ‘Clue’ is the film adaptation of the board game ‘Detetive’ (as it became known in Brazil), one of the most famous of its kind, which obliges the player to discover the murderer of a crime, among the characters, in which room the murder took place and with what weapon – all in the best Agatha Christie style. The game, like the movie, has the original title ‘Clue’. And if you didn’t know that the game is based on a movie, it’s because in Brazil the movie was called ‘The Seven Suspects’. The original 1985 film was scripted by John Landis and featured Christopher Lloyd and Tim Curry among the suspects. The new version has the same screenwriter as the three ‘Deadpool’ and features Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman in the cast. The film is already in production.

This is a cult action movie that is not as famous as the other icons of the 80’s. Even so, there are many fans of the fight film starring the late Patrick Swayze. In the film, the actor plays Dalton, a kind of guru mixed with an invincible warrior. He’s exactly the kind of guy you need to tame one of the most chaotic roadside bars the movies have ever seen. He is hired to set things straight. But he ends up shaking things up so much that he makes powerful enemies. There has also been talk of a remake of the 1989 feature for some time, this time with a female lead. And for a long time the project was named after the fighter Ronda Rousey bound to star – Rousey has ventured into film acting in films like ‘The Expendables 3’ and ‘Fast & Furious 7’, as well as campaigning fiercely to be ‘Captain Marvel’ before Brie Larson was hired. The new film is entitled ‘Matadora de Aluguel’, is directed by Doug Liman (‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’) and stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Portuguese Daniela Melchior. The film is already in post-production.

The last item on the list is the most cult film of the matter. That’s because ‘The Toxic Avenger’ is a totally B, low-budget production that mixes horror, superhero film and comedy in its plot. The story talks about a constantly humiliated nerd, who, after being bullied, falls into a vat of chemicals and is incredibly deformed. But he doesn’t die and becomes a hideous and muscular creature, owner of super strength who decides to take revenge on his tormentors and also start doing justice for the city. The idea fell into popular taste and the character even became a cartoon, in addition to video games and dolls. Now, in the new version, the project has a first-class cast, with names like Jacob Tremblay, Peter Dinklage, Jane Levy, Elijah Wood and Kevin Bacon. The film is already in post-production.

