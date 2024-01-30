The College of Physicians develops actions to improve conditions…

Córdoba, 30 (Europa Press)

Continuing the series of actions to improve the conditions of the practice of private medicine, in which the Official College of Physicians (COM) of Córdoba has been working together with the Andalusian Council of Medical Colleges (CACM) for more than a year, The Private Medical Committee of COMCórdoba held a meeting last week with representatives of professional associations of specialties formed by members and others that are in the process of creation with the support of COMCórdoba.

In this information session, as reported by the College of Córdoba, Julian Garrido, member of COMCórdoba Private Medicine; The head of the college’s legal department, Luis Galán, and the general secretary of the Association of Self-Employed Workers (ATA), José Luis Perea, in addition to representatives of most of these unions, attended.

At the meeting, the importance of creating associations with the largest number of specialties was highlighted, as well as the fact that “it is essential that they bring together the largest number of specialists in order to strengthen their power of representation ”

Thus, when it comes to negotiations with insurance companies, “the association has, thanks to the agreement established with CACM, the support of the ATA, which will be able to offer free advice to members, as well as to share their experiences. Will also provide information.” Has already happened “in other provinces”.

The College’s Legal Department has taken into account the requests for the formation of professional associations based on the specialties of those who have expressed their interest, three of which have already been formalized (Traumatology, Otorhinolaryngology and Interventional Radiology) and the other seven The procedures are (General Surgery, Digestive System, Pediatric Surgery, Endocrinology, General Medicine, Vascular Radiology, Rehabilitation and Ophthalmology).

The Member of Private Medicine concluded the session by thanking the attendees for their participation and emphasizing once again that the association of all medical professionals is essential, and that is why the College “works directly with the Andalusian Council And will continue to work together.” The fight for the dignity of private practice”.

