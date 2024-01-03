The Colombian Foreign Minister decided to abide by his suspension and leave office

Bogotá, February 7 (EFE).- Colombia’s Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva informed this Wednesday the Attorney General’s Office (Public Ministry) that he will comply with the three-month provisional suspension imposed on him at the end of January and Will be separated from practicing tasks.

In a letter addressed to the Attorney General, Margarita Cabello, Leyva reported that he had received the provisional suspension measure and informed her that: “I immediately comply with the provisions by recusing myself from the exercise of functions as Minister of Foreign Affairs. “Proceed to do.”

The Public Ministry suspended Leyva on January 24 for possible irregularities during the passport bidding process, but the chancellor has continued his duties of signing decrees and performing representational functions.

Leyva assured that he would remain in office because he believed that the Attorney General’s Office would have to send its decision to the Colombian President Gustavo Petro, “so that he can comply with the provisional suspension measure.”

And today once he was “informed about the decision of the Attorney General of the Nation”, he has decided to recuse himself from the performance of his duties.

The decision comes on the same day that a UN Security Council delegation is arriving in Colombia for a three-day visit to monitor progress in the implementation of the peace agreement and reaffirm the commitment to launch peace talks with armed groups.

Despite the suspension, Leyva on Monday met senior US officials, including John Finer, the US Principal Deputy National Security Adviser, and also signed appointments at embassies and was the first person to receive the Security Council on its third visit. For Colombia.

However, it is now up to the President to appoint a replacement.

Chancellor’s suspension

Last September, the Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation against Leyva and Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jose Antonio Salazar for irregularities in the cancellation of the tender for the issuance of passports.

The Ministry of External Affairs then indicated that the decision was taken because, according to other companies interested in the tender, there is no free competition as the same firm, Thomas Greig & Sons, has been in charge of making passports and visas for the past 17 years Is. label. The Colombian, and suspended his contract, which still had three years left.

After failing to reach a settlement agreement with the government, the company announced last December that it would file a lawsuit against the state for 117,000 million pesos (about $29.8 million at today’s exchange rate).

For committing two disciplinary offences, violating her duties by declaring the process void and then ordering apparent urgency without clearly requiring it, Cabello announced her suspension for three months in January.

And today he ordered the opening of a disciplinary investigation for “alleged contempt”, plus he certified copies before the Prosecutor’s Office so they can evaluate “whether the Foreign Minister’s potential behavior constitutes any criminal conduct that could Is eligible will be examined by that unit.”

The dispute over the passport contract led to the loss of her post by Martha Lucia Zamora, director of the state’s National Legal Defense Agency, who was asked by President Petro to resign after being reprimanded by Leyva for allegedly not performing well. Said.

