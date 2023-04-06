The Colombian national league ends, the competitive future of the country uncertain after the announcement of the Northern Regional League

Colombia is not only the cradle of thousands of controversies between streamers and YouTubers, it is also home to a fairly entrenched competitive community, especially with Valorantone of the latest Riot Games titles that has put the coffee country on the map of many international teams, however, before it existed Valorantthe competitive community that reigned in the country was that of League of Legendswhich today, suffers an uncertain future as a result of the changes that Riot Games made for the year 2023 with respect to the tier 2 competitive of the famous MOBA.

Although these changes had already been communicated several months ago, the reality is that in the course of this time, little or nothing is known about the new Northern Regional Leagueits format has been shared, the logos of the competition, apparently the start date, but the teams that will make up this new league are not fully known.





With less than a month to go before the start of the new competition that will replace the national leagues, there is no certainty of the teams that will be making up the competitionAlthough we know that the last national champions will participate this year, we do not know who will make up the other remaining slots and therefore it is uncertain which players will be participating.

Reasons for the change in tier 2

The change at the competitive level will bring a new face to tier 2 of League of Legends in Latin America, since it was not a secret to anyone that the level stagnated in these national leagues and the audience in their respective transmissions reached a peak or decreased as in the case of Colombia, this change was necessary in order to see a real evolution for the regionClearly, as in any change, this generated a wave of unemployment that harmed filmmakers, players and staff of the fragile ecosystem of esports In colombia.







The question does not arise from whether or not this change benefits the region, the question arises from What will happen to the competitive ecosystem that took so long to cultivate for the country and that seems to suffer an imminent death, as has happened to other competitive communities that once shined, as was the case with SMITE. According to LVP Colombia itself, organizer of the last national league, the competitions and tournaments will continue, but this time with brands that want to make this a reality.

Forward or backward?

If the largest esports organization in Colombia confirms that the competitive community will once again depend on brands that want to hold tournaments, this only means a setback for the competitive scene, let’s remember that Before the national leagues existed, what predominated were the brand tournamentssomething that is not new and has never been new.

At the moment, these are the pre-selected teams to participate in the LRN, more than half of the remaining teams have yet to be confirmed with just over a month to start the competition.

The problem with these tournaments is that they are not constant and obey the commercial needs of brands, not those of the community, as a result of this, Many competitive proposals have emerged, such as the Nations Cup, which seeks to pit the best players from each of the countries against each other. that made up the national leagues, of course, this project was born by and for the community but it has no intention of making a profit, so it is a project that does not seek to replace the national leagues.

An uncertain future for competitive LOL in Colombia

Once again, thanks to this change tournaments and competitions will only be seen in the country if any brand decides to do something bigsomething that at the moment seems very difficult, let’s remember that the national leagues were born as a result of the proposal and support from organizations that had the resources to make them, as was the case of the LVP and Riot Games, without them, the national ecosystems would not exist and all the work done for more than five years in countries like Colombia will be lost.

While it is true that the Northern Regional League is necessary to strengthen the level of those who aspire to the LLA, It is also important to take into account that the seedbeds that would nurture this new league should be the national leagues.now extinct, something that could harm the simple fact of finding new players or having more facilities for new talents to show themselves and thus leaving the dependence on signing foreign players, from other regions of the world such as Korea, which imply a absurd investment in money and bring with them many problems of coexistence in the competitive ecosystem of Latin America.