The combination of Bo and Perkz excites fans of Team Vitality

The Week 1 of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) has already come to an end. In these first days the teams have already offered us their first impressions. Some still do not manage to carburete correctly, as is the case with Astraliswhile others like G2 Esports either Team Vitality They are giving a real recital.

And we have to talk about the French team. Although all his players are performing at a high level, there is a specific duo that has begun to excite both the fans of the team and the entire region. It is about the combination of jungle / medium, or what is the same, Zhou Yang-Bo «Bo» and Luka Perkovic «Perkz«. Both players have found a synergy that is on another level and it doesn’t seem like they want to stop there.

Perkz and Bo, a dream duo in Team Vitality

Both players have shown to be more than compenetrado. Although we are still at the beginning of this Winter Split 2023, some have already begun to get excited about the French organization. Is it too early or with these players we could dream of a great performance at international level? At the moment it seems so.

What is clear to us is that Bo is made of another paste. The player disputed 10 encounters on the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) by the hand of FunPlus Phoenix, the 10 with victory. At Team Vitality he seems to be following the same path and it may be his time to redeem himself after his gambling-related punishment.

Now, Bo and Perkz are the best jungle/midfield duo in the LEC. Although yike Y caps have shown a good level, the synergy between the Chinese jungler and the midlaner Croatian has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of anyone. With a KDA of almost 6, both are among the players with the most kill participation region of. Will they manage to maintain this level throughout the year?

