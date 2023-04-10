The community charges against Riot Games for ‘copying’ Counter-Strike: Valorant’s new skin pack revives a controversy that already seemed forgotten – Valorant

The release of new skins is common in Valorant. An event every two or three weeks that the community gives some importance to. Even so, players rarely go beyond sharing their opinion. There is talk about whether cosmetics are beautiful, whether they are worth buying or whether their price is well decided. However, this time something different has happened. The new collection, called Black Market, has given rise to an important controversy. Many members of the community, including fans of Riot Games They have reacted extremely negatively. reviving the old accusations about the alleged plagiarism of Counter-Strike.

Some Valorant skins inspired by the real world

The Black Market Collection recreates the original weapons that inspired Valorant’s fictional arsenal. The default pistol becomes a kind of Glock, the Vandal takes almost identical characteristics to the AK-47 and the Bulldog looks like a futuristic FAMAS. The skin set is completed by the Marshall envisioned as a light sniper rifle and a butterfly knife. They all have the particularity that they show different colors depending on whether they are equipped on the offensive or defensive side.

Even if Riot Games seems to have made conscious decisions to avoid so many similarities, the greater realism of the skins makes them inevitably more similar to the weapons that are available in the tactical shooter of Valve . If we add to this situation that just a few weeks ago the announcement of the launch of counter strike 2 Throughout the next summer, this cocktail was destined to generate a highly controversial release. The kinder players spoke of ‘crossover’, although there were much more serious accusations.

The truth is that it is a questionable decision. Although Riot Games cannot be accused of plagiarism because Valve did not invent any of the weapons it introduced into the video game, it does seem strange that the developers of Valorant have entered into the game elements reminiscent of its strongest competitor in the market. Even more so when the company worked for years to create more and more differences. Each new map or agent did not stop offering more tactical variants and elements that, like more or less, will never appear in Counter-Strike.



The Vandal turns into the AK-47. On the left the version of the defending side, on the right that of the attackers.

The judgments are left to the opinion of each one, although it is clear that the players will end up benefiting from this situation. Riot Games will have to put its batteries to continue improving Valorant after making its video game gain a lot of ground in certain areas of the world. Valve, for its part, is already halfway there with a Counter-Strike 2 that, who knows, might have taken longer if it weren’t for the premiere of what is now its intimate enemy. The new skin pack will be released on April 12..

