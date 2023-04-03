The community is tired of ‘filler’ LoL skins

Cosmetics are a fundamental part of League of Legends. About every two weeks Riot Games launches new skins to LoL. Some of them are completely new themes, while others recover past lines. To get these cosmetics, players need to spend Riot Points or get lucky and get them in one loot box. There is also the possibility to obtain the battle pass, get coins and spend them on mythical essences that will allow access to a prestige aspect. In short, we find ourselves in front of hundreds of skins in LoL with different price ranges.

As time goes by, Riot Games developers release more and more skins to the game. Some have to do with the festivities of the moment or with new events that come to light. Christmas, To flourish spiritual either Pool party are some of the most recognized themes. However, not all lines of skins They return to LoL. Some arrive for a short period of time and we never hear from them again.

Do we need to recover some skins from older LoL?

This is something that has been burning the gaming community for a long time. Many feel that developers release too many skins fillerwhat would be considered the ‘beach episode’ in an anime and this was revealed in the subreddit from League of Legends. «They are uninspired and boring cosmetics. We would rather wait longer for them to release something really worthwhile.“Say some users.

According to the community, at Riot Games they should focus on those lines of skins that they did rock it in LoL. Herald of Chaos It is the example that many put on the table. But, as in other titles, League of Legends also needs those skins of ‘fill’. Not only that, but many believe that these types of beloved themes should leave the ‘Legacy’ and return to the store.

So, as many players point out, we will have to wait until Riot Games launches a ‘Legacy’ store if we want to enjoy those stores again. skins of LoL so dear.

