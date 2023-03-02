The community turns to the possible Counter-Strike 2

We have spent many months without publishing one of the weekly rumors that bring the arrival of the Source 2 to CS:GO, so you are going to allow us to talk about the last one. Contrary to many of the previous ones, these tests are more than relevant to highlight and take into account. The last update on the drivers of the NVIDIA It has a support for applications called «csgo2.exe” and “cs2.exe”. As if we belonged to the Formula 1 and Fernando Alonso community, the great voices of the scene have turned to the possible arrival of Counter-Strike 2 to our lives.

How long has the community of CS:GO waiting for Source 2? We have spent years and years swallowing rumors, leaks and statements that opened the door to the graphics engine, all without receiving the final prize. This rumor mill increased with the tenth anniversary of the shooter, but VALVE decided to surprise us all by putting birthday hats on the chickens. All this has caused a general fatigue, so we have forgotten all the rumors that came out every week. However, the latter is more important than it seems.

Source 2 could be, now, very close

DAOWAce has shared in Reddit the latest big discovery about the possible launch of Source 2. This user shows how the latest NVIDIA update has support for «csgo2.exe” and “cs2.exe”, two titles that have undoubtedly attracted attention. From our own dashboard NVIDIA you can check these two executables and a “2” that drives us completely crazy. How what 2?

Something weird just happened. Latest NVIDIA drivers introduced support for unknown app executables called “csgos2.exe” and “cs2.exe”. Why project is called Counter-Strike 2 and what are you cooking @csgo? https://t.co/U9YKlAjwgy pic.twitter.com/PU8Op9uGLq — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) March 1, 2023

All this information has shaken up the scene of shooter causing all participants post a simple tweet: «counter strike 2«. If you have recently entered Twitter and you have seen countless tweets With this message that’s the explanation, you haven’t gone crazy or they’re kidding you, or yes.

At the moment all this is still just another rumor about the graphics engine, but it is true that it carries considerable weight. Many hope that VALVE finally take out the Source 2 in it shooter rey and the fans we hold on to a burning nail. will he be able to arrive Source 2 this year?