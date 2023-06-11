The company behind the recording studio in Boortemeerbeek claims the outsourcing of ‘home’ production is zero

Media Park Development, owner of the recording studio in Boortmeerbeek, summons VRT and claims nullity of the ‘outsourcing’ of the soap opera ‘Thuis’ to Het ThuisHuis, a recently established unit of the production house Eyeworks. The company reports that.

According to Media Park Development, “there was a serious breach of the competition rules to which an NV of public law such as VRT is bound and the Public Procurement Act was clearly circumvented in a creative, yet illegal way”.

Until a few weeks ago, the studios in Boortmeerbeek were among the last two contenders to bring the “Thuis” into production by the summer of 2025 at the latest. “However, at the end of April 2023, Media Park Development was told – without any concrete motivation, nor based on objective parameters – that the production of “Theseus” would not move to Boortmeierbeek”.

Media Park Development has appointed Professor of Public Procurement Steven Van Gerse and Master Simon Verhoeven to assist them with the legal dispute.

The complete void of so-called ‘outsourcing’ would mean that the outsourcing to an external production house would be reversed, and that the cast and crew of soap operas would return to VRT, it seems.