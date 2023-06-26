The company Reynolds & McElhenny invests in F1 team Alpine – Wel.nl

Actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordanian investment company Maximum Effort Investments has taken a 24 percent stake in Formula 1 team Alpine. Parent company Renault announced on Monday that the actors’ company has invested in the French racing team, along with Otro Capital and Redbird Capital Partners. In total, it involves a capital investment of 200 million euros.

According to Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, the investment represents “an important step” in “improving Alpine’s performance at all levels”. Rossi says the investment will also boost the Formula 1 team’s media profile. Alpine is currently fifth in the Constructors’ Championship.

Reynolds and McElhenny to acquire Welsh football club Wrexham AFC in 2021. The club became champions in the previous season and thus returned to the fourth professional level in England for the first time in fifteen years.

Redbird is also no stranger to the sports world. The company has invested in Fenway Sports Group, owner of British football club Liverpool and American baseball team Boston Red Sox. Last year, Redbird had acquired the Italian football club AC Milan.