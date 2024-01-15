The Complete Magical Saga for PS5 and PS4 is 60% off on the PlayStation Store

Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Pack offers you the possibility to play the entire saga at the most attractive price

We are getting closer to the equator of the month of March There are two great promotions still active in the PlayStation Store It’s time to say goodbye to winter. is the most recent next level experiences, which allows PS5 and PS4 players to get great titles like the trilogy that marked your childhood with a 60% discount or one of the games that gets the most out of the PS5 at half price. However, we know the more you like to save, the better, and now we bring you An entire saga is available for less than the cost of a single game currently.

is about Kingdom Hearts All-in-One, the pack that brings together all the video games released to date in connection with the Square Enix saga. It can currently be found on the PlayStation Store for the price of only 43.99 euros, keeping in mind that it includes six full playable titles and other additional experiences. what deal has been done with whom you will save 64 euros thanks for doing 60% off With whatever is available. However, you have to hurry Promotion will end on March 21,

Kingdom Hearts All-in-One for PS5/PS4 for €43.99

The magical Kingdom Hearts saga, in its entirety, at a very low price

Due to the mix of the Disney universe and Square Enix’s special style, the Kingdom Hearts saga is one of the most magical in the video game field., Use the magical weapon called the Keyblade in epic battles with iconic Disney and Pixar characters. Immerse yourself in the action with spectacular team moves and powerful magical spells to save the beloved world of your favorite movies! This compilation includes all the games in the saga:

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

kingdom hearts final mix

Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories

kingdom hearts 358/2 days

kingdom hearts recoded

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

kingdom hearts χ back cover

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth from Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage-

So, don’t hesitate to get this compendium Price only 43.99 euros due to 60% discount With which they can be found right now on the PlayStation Store. Remember this will only be active Till next 21st MarchSo if you are interested in getting it you will have to hurry.