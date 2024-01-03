The Comptroller’s Office warns about the situation of the Economic Development Bank – Noticel – This is the truth – News from Puerto Rico – Noticel

The report covers the period from 2018 to 2022





A qualified opinion from the Puerto Rico Comptroller’s Office on the Economic Development Bank (BDE) warns that said entity “faces significant risks and uncertainties and currently does not have sufficient financial resources to comply with its obligations. “

The banking entity, reacting to the report, indicated that the above situation has already been brought under control.

The report covers the period from July 1, 2018 to July 31, 2023, and includes a “special commentary” on the accumulated deficit from 2018 to 2022, as reflected in the audited financial statements.

It indicates that BDE had income of $145,790,130, expenditure of $159,069,802, capital transfers ($866,671) and net changes ($14,146,343) for that period.

On the other hand, it warns that BDE began monetizing most of its loan portfolio in 2017, and although these sales provided temporary liquidity relief, they also reduced the loan portfolio. This led to a significant reduction in their loan portfolio, causing them to stop earning interest. “This put BDE’s operational viability at risk,” he explains.

The Comptroller’s document establishes that the described situation arose because, as a result of the economic downturn that has affected the Government of Puerto Rico in recent years, the private sector withdrew deposits and exercised its options to sell BDE promissory notes .

They say government agencies and public corporations also transferred their deposits from the BDE to the Government Development Bank of Puerto Rico (GDB), reducing the BDE’s ability to issue commercial loans or invest in financial instruments.

The report recommends that the Governor and the Legislative Assembly ensure that the Board of Directors continues the plan established to address the financial and operational condition of the BDE. The Chairman of BDE is recommended to continue to develop strategies to avoid net losses in its operations and maintain control over its expenses.

BDE reacts

In written statements, the BDE president said that during the period evaluated in this report, fiscal years 2018 to 2022, the BDE effectively had expenses exceeding accumulated income by $14.1 million.

He explained that “to correct this situation, BDE entered a debt restructuring process in late 2022, which ended in 2023, where the Board of Fiscal Supervision approved it, which would allow for more efficient expense management and commercial customers. This was combined with portfolio improvements, resulting in a positive capital gain of $133 million at the end of calendar year 2023.

He said that, as part of BDE’s sustainability and strategic planning process, a proposal was submitted to the United States Federal Treasury (under the funds of the American Rescue Plan Act) which was approved.

“BDE in Puerto Rico was selected to manage the $109 million allocated to the island for the financing program with the participation of local commercial banks, support for collateral deficiencies and risk capital. This allocation from the Treasury will allow BDE to continue its status as a commercial institution, aimed at providing alternative access to capital with interest rates starting at 4% for new entrepreneurs and other existing businesses in the process of expansion Is. ,

