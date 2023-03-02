The concentration of the karate team will take place in La Roda from March 16 to 20

This morning the concentration of the karate team that will be held in La Roda on March 16 and 20 at the Caja Blanca was presented at a press conference, where the best athletes in Spain will meet. These days will serve as preparation for the European Championship to be held in Guadalajara, which is a qualifier for the European Olympic Games to be held in June in Krakow and in which they hope to obtain good results, as stated by Antonio Moreno Marqueño, President of the Royal Spanish Karate Federation and Vice President of the Spanish Olympic Committee.

The concentration will be attended by more than 40 athletes, both in the committee modality, as well as in kata and parakarate, among which will be the Olympic medalist Damián Quintero, the world champion María Torres and the winner of the European Championship, Paola García , substitute for Sandra Sánchez.

During training, interested persons will be able to see the athletes in a small area that will allow access to the public where they will be able to see all the activity.

The Councilor for Sports, Javier Escribano, thanked La Roda for its support as a European Sports Village, bringing this type of gathering to the town, which will bring significant economic support, such as the almost complete hotel occupancy during the four days that the activity lasts. Likewise, Moreno thanked the City Council, especially Juan Ramón Amores and Javier Escribano for hosting this rally, being the first time it has left Madrid and in which “I feel very proud that it can be held in my town.”