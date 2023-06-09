The concert series performed hits Harry Styles – Wel.nl

Last week’s three Harry Styles concerts at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam did not go unnoticed. All of the British superstar’s music has been completely streamed and sold out this week, giving him a huge boost in the Dutch charts.

Her latest album Harry’s House returns to number one on the Albums Top 100 for the first time since August and has now spent a total of eight weeks at the top. His second album Fine Line has climbed to number four, and is therefore back in the top five for the first time since January 2021.

Styles’ debut Harry Styles is just off the top 10 list, but has its highest ranking in six years with a fourteenth position. In Slipstream, the album Four by One Direction, the boy band Styles was part of, also returns to the list at 54.

Styles is also fully represented in the Singles Top 100, with at least seven listings. His mega hit As It Was moved back up from 41 to 18, while Satellite listed at 49 for the first time. Late Night Talking (54), Watermelon Sugar (55), Adore You (64), Golden (71) and Sign of the Times (73) all returned.

On the album chart, the Foo Fighters missed out on their third No. 1 listing due to Styles’ concert series. The band now have to settle for second place, But Here We Are, which was released last week.

Album Top 100 Week 23

(Based on the Album Top 100 compiled by GfK Dutch Charts, previous week’s list, artist, album title in parentheses)

1. (2) Harry Styles – Harry House

2. (-) Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

3. (-) Stray Kids – 5-Star

4. (10) Harry Styles – Fine Line

5. (4) SZA – SOS

6. (-) Tire – Bay Deaf

7. (1) Ed Sheeran – –

8. (3) Taylor Swift – Midnights

9. (5) Jonah Fraser – Blessed for Life

10. (-) Kor – With love for the neighborhood