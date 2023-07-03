The concluding afternoon of independent country dancers will be a fabulous day.

What a wonderful day, closing afternoon of country dancers feeling free with The Umbrella Foundation. The entire month of June was already pretty busy, but Sunday afternoon, July 2nd, was one of the most wonderful. Thanks in part to the 1818 Fund, admission was free for all….

We made a complete program and it went well. Over 114 participants answered the call to participate.

We had some dancing at the beginning of the week which went smoothly so we did it. Dancing turns out to be more difficult than we thought. The schedule had to be adjusted and Hucklebuck and the country tour was discontinued. Joanna also did well but she was a bit more complicated.

Then at 3 pm there was a workshop with dance which we actually aimed for Lisse 825. During the Lisse 800, we learned the Cow Girls twist, but the song now released by Miley Cyrus became Flowers. This title naturally fits perfectly with the Lisse 825. So we dedicate that number to Lisse 825. This dance will probably also be performed during the Association Day on Saturday 26 August.

Of the new participants, 15 have indicated they want to follow the new lessons. We’ll see him, but he’s welcome and who knows who else will come.

Our granddaughter also partook again with a friend and found it quite spicy. That’s why we also say that it is a sport and moving to music is good for your body and extra good for young and old.

At the end, the A Shi was also read and many of the newcomers participated.

Then we moved on to requiems and the solo waltz was almost forgotten as round dance. Will was able to draw attention to this just in time. Yes, that went well too. The bar staff were busy and very happy.

We still have many workshops during the holiday period. Classes will resume in late August. Follow us at www.feel-free-countrydancers.nl where the times are listed.

was signed by Lestime of the Feel-Free-CountryDancers Foundation.