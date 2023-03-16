The controversy of the day involving Keanu Reeves and Brazil

(Photo: Disclosure / Lionsgate)

In Brazil, there’s always someone losing their hair for something really stupid. Is that there is, among the people, a numerous troupe of desperate infiltrators who, upon detecting a humble swirl, already feel that they have a divine mission to warn: “Run, the hurricane is coming and Katrina is no match for it!“.

In 103% of cases, these people are precisely those who have nothing to do. Well, my grandmother, with wisdom that I only now understand, always responded to our quasi-problems with: “Girl, boy… go job hunting!“. Yes, then everything makes sense: simply, who has occupations don’t have time plenty to invent pickles.

The big Brazilian problem this Wednesday, which will soon pass, is more media than popular: the typical “controversy” that comes from top to bottom. Naively, was the actor Keanu Reeves being interviewed by Danilo Gentiliand the Brazilian presenter sent this:

“Perhaps, in the fifth John Wick movie, you can fight criminals in Brazil! It’s very dangerous there!”. Playing and hooking, in that “you have no idea the level of things we have there!“. Then, fun and kind, the actor joins in the joke and completes: “It’s probably too dangerous even for John Wick!”.

Whoever watched this, if it weren’t for the frenzy of the press, probably wouldn’t even notice. He would be well beaten and ignored. However, we are probably short of information: March is kind of boring. there is little feedstock in newsrooms: for example, analysts say that we are facing the Third World War, the Catholic Church may experience a new schism after a thousand years (a German firefight) and in national politics… ah, it’s just sadness after sadness.

READ TOO

Did we really need to pick up Keanu Reeves for Christ today? Reeves, Keanu… the sweetest man on this pink planet? Hollywood’s stuffed mascot? O good looking guy who parks his motorcycle, sits on the sidewalk and eats a tuna sandwich? The heartthrob who rides the subway reading a book? Are you sure we’re going to be mad at Sandra Bullock’s official boyfriend in romantic movies?

The defect came from the factory, as suggested by the headlines: “Keanu’s talk about Brazil generates indignation, revolt, a new rabies epidemic…“. It may be that the problematizers of the despair troupe, mentioned with much affection earlier, have caused their dose of daily fatigue that unfortunately will never be recovered by those affected. Here’s the nervous staff who learned the wordhypocrisy” and now needs to use it every day in a different sentence: “Hypocrite, look to your country first!“, they wrote.

As if Brazil were the den of peace, justice for the rascals, the most affectionate drug dealers and the most generous thieves in this whole world. Like, don’t forget, if the person who is criticizing the actor on the cell phone had the courage to type her revolt as she waits at a bus stop full of people, on a street in the city center or in any square at night: obviously not… she waits to get home first so she can safely swear that the Brazil it’s a harmless place.

And what about the people, do you know the people? The common people, really? This one doesn’t go too far. The overwhelming majority of internet commentators, in my personal research, ended up agreeing with the plebeian star. It was then I remembered last nightwhen I walked home, tired of the useless weights at the gym: I wanted to call someone, but… take your phone out of your backpack? In the street? It would be naive to say that it is part of the luck of Brazilians.

O state of fear It is our new “normal”. So common and ingrained that there are those who no longer see the oddity that exists in living in hiding, looking around at every step taken, avoiding certain streets and having to take the long way around, agonizing because the child has not yet arrived…

While this is all terrible, the state of denial of reality it is still the worst dementia that mental blindness can lead to, and harboring anger at those who still see is the most common symptom.

By: Sarah Andrade