The ‘Cookie Delivery’ bug returns but is much worse

Patch 13.6 served to correct important errors, especially one related to the ‘cookie delivery‘. This rune has been causing serious problems for a long time. First we ran into an error that completely changed the total mana of the champions when selling these consumables. After that came another bug whereby the rune was not triggered and was automatically changed to ‘Market of the future‘. And now another major glitch has returned.

Right now players could see how his max mana starts to decrease without any option to get it back. If players undo purchases of items in the shop after getting a cookie, they will see their max mana start to get lower and lower. The League of Legends Developer Team He is already working on it, although they have not yet found the bug in question.

return the bug of LoL related to the ‘Cookie Delivery’

We are currently facing a bug which was already fixed but led to another error. And once they fixed the latter, the chain has started again. In case the players click on the button ‘undo‘ on some object right after receiving the Cookie magical, his maximum mana will start to decrease to the point of having no mana to use the abilities.

The League of Legends devs are already aware of this bug and are working on it. The problem is that Players fear that fixing this bug could lead to another and that this chain is completely infinite. luckily this bug It’s not something that happens every time, since using the ‘undo’ right after receiving a cookie is not something we see game after game.

However, if you want to avoid suffering from this bug for any circustance, it is best that you do not use this rune. Riot Games is expected to release a new hot fix to solve it, good with him patch 13.7 or, conversely, a small patch for the next few hours.

More in our section LoL News.