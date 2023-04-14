the “Copa Libertadores” of the League of Legends is defined in Chile

The action of electronic sports, known worldwide as esportsreturns to have the video game as the protagonist League of Legends with its grand finale of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Latin American League (LLA)neither more nor less than the entrance door for the champion to the “mundialito” Mid-Season Invitational.

After the playoffs and semifinals stage in Mexico of this kind of League of Legends “Libertadores Cup”, since it brings together the best Latin American teams; Santiago de Chile once again hosts this Friday an in-person event that promises to gather close to 16,000 spectators at the trans-Andean Movistar Arena.

The finalists in this case will be the sets of Movistar R7 and Six Karma those that will be measured from 9:00 p.m. in Argentina to determine who will be the new latin american monarch one of the most played video games worldwide

LLA 2023: who will play the Opening final

On the one hand, Six Karma reached the final in its first season, led by the duo of Mexican coaches Carlos “Fallen” Calderón and Rodrigo “Yeti” del Castillo, more Argentine players Brian “Snaker” Distefano and “Hika” Bautista Reidbeing the second team to reach a final in its first league participation, after what was done by Team Aze in the Apertura 2022 played in Argentina.

The so-called “Green Wave” became the revelation team of the league after being the first to qualify for the final in Chile, after finishing the regular season in fourth position and beating Estral Esports in round one of the top bracket. and subsequently beat R7 3-2 in the second round.

Meanwhile, Movistar R7, on the other hand, is a team with a lot of history in the competitive competition, but which had not fought a final since its title in 2020 and now seeks revenge against the Argentines. Lorenzo “Ceo” Tevez and Pedro “Lyonz” Peralta.

This experienced Mexican team, after losing to the “Green Wave”, went down to the lower bracket of the playoffs where they had to overcome Estral Esports, in aone of the most even series of the tournament that was defined in five games.

Both teams finished the regular season with a record of 4 wins and 3 losses, and also won 10 maps and gave up 7, to finish in third and fourth place. Both teams met in the upper bracket final and the victory was 3-2 for Six Karma, who advanced directly to the final (in the semis they beat Estral 3-1).

The winner of this series scheduled for the best of five matches, in addition to the title, will win the ticket that will deposit him in the MSI 2023.

The contest that will bring together the best casts of the first season of 2023 will be held in London, England, between May 2 and 21. There will be two teams from China, North America, South Korea and Europe, and one team from Latin America, Brazil, Japan, PCS (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and Southeast Asia) and Vietnam.

SL