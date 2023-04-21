The Counter-Strike 2 announcement ruined his dream after three years of work, but we can still do something: Play the most interesting mod in CSGO history for free – Counter-Strike 2

Although you will never be able to finish your project, this mod is a must experience before switching to CS2.

The launch of counter strike 2 It has been one of the most celebrated news by fans of the video game of Valve . However, there was one member of the tactical shooter community who could only pull their hair out. What the ad told him was that three years of work to fulfill what was practically a dream They were about to go down in history. We are talking about the creator of a ‘mod’ that has become one of the most interesting game modes Global Offenisve has ever had. It is a roguelite that, until the release of CS2, we can all play for free.

A game mode ruined by Counter-Strike 2

OrelStealth is a relatively well-known modder in the gaming community. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive . He was responsible for one of the player’s favorite aiming maps , in which the stage was procedurally generated and changed every round. This it was just a beta project which he accompanied by other tests to try to do something bigger. The creator’s goal was to begin to understand what was possible and what was not in order to ‘modde’ the current version of Valve’s tactical shooter. In addition, he also wanted to improve his programming so that when doing this mentioned ‘roguelite’ things will work perfectly.

It was a long time of trials and errors that, finally, were already on the right track. The creator explained that he had solved almost all the problems that had arisen during development, completing 80% of the creation of your roguelite mode. It made the scenarios generated completely automatically without adding manual adjustments. He was also able to modify weapon stats, create a functional inventory, save system, shops and even some card-based upgrades with over a hundred boosts and debuffs.

Seriously, the creator of the mod had to do real wonders. The Counter-Strike engine is not ready to optimize a procedurally generated map and had to invent a whole performance system to make it work. Of course, in addition to his own ideas, he also pulled from the good developer’s manual of the nineties, adding fog and elements that prevent vision beyond a certain point.







The development ideas were well established and the optimization worked, but there was still work to be done. The problem for this ‘modder’ is that it needs to polish the variety of enemies and to add others. Also there are some bugs to fix due to lack of time. It’s a chore, because although we can understand why a ‘mod’ comes with certain errors, this time it’s not up to the developer. His intent was the traditional “I won’t release it until it’s done” but the Counter-Strike 2 announcement made him change his plans.

“Fortunately for you and unfortunately for this game mode, Counter-Strike 2 is here and it is the main villain of this project. It is a gift for all fans of the Source 2-powered saga, the new additions and so on. However, and understandably, it is a disaster for the new game mode that I have spent three years making,” explained the creator. This is because some key mechanics such as the save game or the trick you used to modify health Player and enemies do not work in Counter-Strike 2. Also, the scripting language is Lua instead of Squirrel.

In this sense, the idea was to see his project live a little before the chapter closed forever. The decision we can honor accessing from here to the Steam ‘Workshop’ subscribing to the map and giving it a try in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive before change day arrives.

