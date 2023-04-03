The Cracks Awards in first person: pampering the soul for esports figures

Usina del Arte dressed up for the Crack.

Last Thursday I had to live a special night. Perhaps it was the prettiest of my career so far. As a journalist, one is always the one on the other side of the facts; generally he is not the one who takes the spotlight or receives the awards and the looks of all. But that’s what they’re for Crack Awards: so that all the actors (or a large majority) of the esports scene can, at least for one night, be the center of attention and be recognized for the work they do so that this discipline grows a little more every year.

I had to attend many awards that are very relevant in Argentina for those who work and stand out in digital areas: the Coscu Army Awards, the Cleopatra Awards, the Martín Fierro Digital, but the Cracks They are different, and by far they are the ones that I feel most my own. It is the place where those who make up the scene meet from all its corners, and it is inevitable to cross familiar faces every two steps. The Art Plant It seems to have a special mystique, which gives it that touch of professionalism and category that ends up being key for those present to understand that they are part of something very important.

Fernando Diez and the entire team that makes up Leviatán, one of the big winners of the night

I had to be nominated for Communicator of the Year (Former Journalist of the Year), and while the award was clearly not going to change my career, I was really looking forward to receiving it if I were to win. I felt that it was a way of recognizing all the work that I have been doing, but not only this last year, but since I started generating content about esports.

The day began in the exterior patio of the Usina, with the typical red carpet through which the protagonists enter. In the event there were players from different disciplines, team owners, casters, commentators, analysts, content creators, brand managers, and representatives of practically every category related to esports. It was the night for their recognition and as they passed they were greeted by jony boy, who in addition to being a great Counter player, is a friend of the cameras and shines as a driver. Receiving the guests was also Federikitaand already installed inside the venue, Branch King and Kronopia as one of the leading duos. The host of the event was Rocío Regueand on stage they were also giving the awards Ari Hergott, Lady Mufa and also Nico Bianchi and Ariel Blanco of Cabia2.

Jony Boy and Federiktia were among the presenters of the event.

In total there were 39 categories and a winner for each one. The vast majority were selected by a group of 60 jurors who voted, although there were some in which the public could participate. The gala lasted about four hours and was divided into three different blocks, with intervals so that those present could eat or drink something, but the transmission did not stop and there was always content to show. In addition, different milestones for 2022 were highlighted, such as the performance of Thunder Awaken in The International of Dota 2, the rankings of 9Z to the Majors or the great year of Leviathan in VALORANT.

The Crack Awards are not the first nor the only awards ceremony related to esports, but it is the one that feels the most ours; more local, more Argentine. That’s probably also why many of the categories, nominees or winners are from this part of Latin America.

The previous year I had been a driver so I had to be a bit rushed, but this time I was more relaxed, enjoying what the event had to offer and waiting for my shortlist to find out if I could go home with the prize or simply wanting to keep trying for the following year. Being there was the only thing I had thought about in the week, and to everyone who asked me I told them that for me, it was like an edition of the Oscars. The OsCracks as I called them half jokingly, half seriously. One in journalism does not work for recognition. Generally we are the ones who cover the tournaments and those who compete are the ones who win, the ones who go on stage and receive the applause. Some are used to it, others maybe not so much, but they have that possibility. These awards give those of us who work behind and in silence the chance to also get on stage at least once a year.

The award for specialized communicator 2023.

I did not go alone to the award ceremony, but my parents also accompanied me, who supported me from the first day. It was also a nice way for them to end up understanding and appreciating the work that their son does, because the reality is that sometimes it is difficult for older people to understand everything that esports encompasses, which are so new and integrate so many things. Something similar happened with suga, who was chosen analyst of the year for her work on VALORANT, and when she was in Los Angeles, her parents went up to receive the award in her place, who gave an emotional speech about supporting their children. I was also accompanied by Ailín, a person who has become very important in my life in recent months and I was very excited about his presence. When it was my turn to go up to thank, I did not want to leave out Feca Soldano, because it was an important part of my career and my transformation into a content creator. It was not in the protocol but I felt that it also deserved that recognition.

I was nervous when they announced that the next shortlist was communicator of the year, and happiness invaded me when they said “Dalcru”. I know I can’t speak for all of the winners, but I reckon the sentiment was similar for most. I really enjoy communicating about esports, whether it’s on my Instagram on Twitter, here on FiRe Infobae or just telling people who don’t know much about the subject what this beautiful move is. I’m only a small part of this industry, but together we make it work and shape it as it is. Perhaps it has several things to improve, but it is from all of us; of those who founded them, of those who were added, of those who contribute and of those who support players and teams, each one from their side.

The 9Z CS:GO squad was chosen as the Crack of the Year 2023.

The recognition is not only for the winners, but also for all the ternados, because there are people who did a fantastic job last year, and many also deserved to have taken home a statuette. The most important award was that of the Crack of the Year, which, like last year, was not won by a single player, but by a complete team: the 9Z CS:GO squadwho achieved something historic by qualifying for two Majors and raising the bar in a game that stirs passions in this region.

The Crack Awards were declared of Cultural Interest for the City of Buenos Aires

It was a night in which many emotions were mixed and nostalgia was also present. On stage, two people who loved what they did, who contributed a lot to the scene and who unfortunately physically left us last year, were remembered. Javier “Magical” SpainRiot Games content manager, and Lara “Larischz” Gilardonia talented Counter Strike player, were two people very dear to the community and without a doubt their memory and effort will live forever in our hearts.

The Crack Awards are important to the industry and they have to be. They pamper the soul, and although all of us who are part of it work to contribute something, it is nice to feel that this work is recognized.

This year’s winners:

Best Illustrator: Lucas Gabutt – Furious Gaming

Publication of the year: Xand Announcement – KRU Esports

Photo of the year: Qualification to the Major of 9Z

Sports T-shirt: Furious Gaming

Best Mobile Player: Jose “Bad” Zuñiga – Furious Gaming

Best FIFA Player: Nicolas Villalba – Guild Esports

Best Fighting Game Player: Hector “Chocolate” Ortigosa

Best Rainbow Six Player: Lucia “Luli” Campello – W7M

CM Esport of the Year: Santiago “Candy” Luján – Leviathan

Coach of the Year: Rodrigo “Onur” Dalmagro – Leviathan

Sports Director: Guido “C22azy” Gernetti – Leviathan

Recurring audiovisual production: Full Buy – Peak Latam

Host of the year: Vhania “Gatottowsky” Barrera

Comprehensive organization: fire sports

Organization Owner: Fernando Diez – Leviathan

specialized media: infocsarg

Caster of the Year: Ian “Nosfeh” Flaker

Publisher of the year: Riot Games

Best battle royale player: Thiago “King” Lapp

Best CS:GO Player: Luca “Luken” Nadotti

Best League of Legends Player: Brandon “Josedeodo” Villegas

Best VALORANT Player: Matías “Saadhack” Delipetro

Specialized Communicator: dalcru

Play of the year: Kingg in Heaven – Leviathan

Analyst of the Year: Malena “Suga” Souto

Brand manager: Agustin “VKU” Vazquez

Broadcast of the Year: South Final – VCT 2022

Content creator: Lucho “Forg1″ Forgione – Windingo

Audiovisual production of the year: Violet Dream – 9z Team

Esport Squad of the Year: Leviathan – VALORANT

Event of the year: AGS 2022

Sponsor of the Year: HyperX

league of the year: VALROANT Champions Tour

Lifetime Achievement Award: Gonzalo “Gonzo” Garcia – Furious

Sports organization: Leviathan

Revelation of the year: Fabian “Shyy” Usnayo – Leviathan

Crack of the year: 9Z CS:GO Squad

Bonus Crack: Martin “Coscu” Disalvo

International personality: I was going flat

