The creators of Genshin Impact have a new rival, and this time it will be very difficult to beat him: This is the game that will try to end the reign of HoYoverse – Genshin Impact

Wuthering Waves has become one of the hottest games and it hasn’t even been released, but? Is it really a match for Genshin Impact?

Becoming one of the most successful video games in history in just three years has consequences and, although most of them are positive, Genshin Impact must also face top-notch rivals from time to time. Many developers want to replicate the formula perfected by HoYoverse to try to gain a foothold. Competition in the most marketing sense of the word to give rise to a situation that, after all, is not very different from what the creators of the wonderful world of Teyvat were looking for in their day.

Rivals has already had many Genshin Impact and more will come in the future. But few have made as serious a bid to wrest HoYoverse’s part of its fan base as the game we’re about to talk about. We refer to Wuthering Waveswhich has been causing a stir in recent weeks with a proposal that seeks its own identity despite being based on a title that has already become a universal reference. Open world, anime characters and marked RPG characteristics sounds like something familiar. However, this time the packaging promises to be very different.

Wuthering Waves wants to be the toughest opponent in Genshin Impact

When you are going to make a game that is clearly inspired by a title that already exists and has reached the point of practically mastering a genre, a good decision is get away from him as much as you can. Wuthering Waves clearly drinks from the mechanics that Genshin Impact turned into a standard and tries to also offer an open world adventure. However, its setting is practically the opposite. While Teyvat is a world that, with its problems, appears almost like an idyllic and carefree setting, this Kuro Game project opts for a gloomy theme.

Just by looking at the trailers shared by the developer, one can feel the somewhat more adult intention of Wuthering Waves. The bright color palette disappears to make way for a desolate and post-apocalyptic society with the ability to establish a narrative that, although it will surely not leave out the characters, has more room to emphasize the state of their world. This does not seem like the adventure of a traveler, and it is no coincidence that in the official communiqués the developers refer to the protagonist as “vagrant”.





The setting of Wuthering Waves could not be more distant from Genshin Impact

To this initial differentiation we must also add a much more frantic playable proposal. A certain part of the community has also compared this section with Genshin Impact. However, this is the most unfair parallel of all. Kuro Game is not the developer with the longest history, but it comes from hitting a real hit on mobile devices with Punishing Gray Raven (PGR). The game will not sound to the less seasoned to visit the stores of their smartphone because it did not have a version for PC or consoles. Despite this, it is one of the most solid titles that, even today, we can add to the iOS or Android library.

Precisely the strong point of PGR was in a frenetic and spectacular combat, much more similar to the traditional hack and slash than to titles of the Genshin Impact cut. It is another example of how the similarities in appearance are creating small distances when playing which, this time, may be enough to turn this title into a true alternative. When a genre has come this far, it’s the subtleties that make all the difference. This does not mean that Wuthering Waves is going to be a sure hit, but there are reasons why we can at least take it seriously.

Genshin Impact’s Battlefield

The story of call of duty and Battlefield requires little explanation. One and the other were competition for years and still today Electronic Arts seeks to position itself as that great rival that disputes part of the market to the saga of Activision . In the eyes of someone who does not care about the gender, they are practically identical. We carry weapons in objective game modes and we must kill enemies to dominate map areas or score points. However, as we approach them, we see the differences. The vehicles, the ‘gunplay’, the size of the environment and the killstreaks join other factors to make them different enough.

In recent years The concept of “killer” has become fashionable in reference to the fact that the launch of a certain video game must be responsible for exterminating another that occupies a similar market niche. The reality is that the rise of Battlefield with Bad Company 2 was one of the best things to happen to Call of Duty players. Similarly, the boost to tactical shooters thanks to the release of Valorant has propelled a Valve that spent many years asleep and now announce counter strike 2 .

Wuthering Waves is not going, under any circumstances, to end Genshin Impact. However, it can and should dispute a percentage of the players and position itself as a different title defined by its subtleties. Video games have shown us that common characteristics and similar starting points can lead to very different works. It’s okay to get excited about them – and I myself am – but you have to take into account the possibility of failure. What is clear is that in no case will the players be harmed. The Kuro Game project may go to waste, but if it doesn’t, we will only have two companies working because its title is the best possible and, Although I hate ‘killers’, I couldn’t like the competition more.

In 3D Games | The creators of Genshin Impact officially announce the release date of their new game: Honkai Star Rail is coming very soon and we already know all the details of its release.

In 3D Games | Genshin Impact – Fontaine: release date, latest news and everything that is known about its new content.