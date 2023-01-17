The crossovers of VALORANT LOCK/IN São Paulo 2023

This Tuesday seems to be the day chosen by Riot Games to talk about him VALORANT LOCK/IN São Paulo 2023. The tournament that will be in charge of teaching the franchise teams, you already know its format And now the first meetings. The 32 teams participants of the VALORANT LOCK/IN São Paulo 2023 They already know their place in the key and his first rival. Find out in this article who he will debut against koi, Team Heretics Y Giants Gaming. As well as who will be the rivals of the Latin American representatives Leviathan Y KRÜ Esports.

The first matches for LOCK//IN have been set! Find out who will be facing who in the biggest event in #VCT history. — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) January 17, 2023

A few minutes before announcing the crossings, Riot Games presented and explained the format that the game will have. VALORANT LOCK/IN São Paulo 2023. The first tournament of the VCT: 2023 will be very disputed, with a list of 32 participating teams. This list will be made up of 30 VCT franchise teamsto which are added the guests from China, FPX Y Edward Gaming. Now we know the Monday of each of these teams, so the matches are already agreed.

VCT phases: LOCK/IN

After the presentation of the tournament of 32 teams, arranged in two brackets with 16 each, we know the matchups. These first rounds the matches will be best of three (Bo3), up to semifinal Y final what will they be to best of five (Bo5). Another interesting fact about this format will be that the matches in one key will be played in one week, while the other week will be the turn of the other key. These keys have been called alpha group Y Omega Group. These matches will be played on the following dates:

Alpha games: from February 13 to 19

Omega Games: from February 22 to 27

After these games we will find the final phase, which will consist of the semifinals and the Grand Final. These matches will be Bo5 and will be played on the following dates:

Semifinals: March 2 and 3

Final: March 4

The first VCT crossings: LOCK/IN São Paulo

After so much presentation, we already know the first matches of VALORANT LOCK/IN São Paulo 2023. The tournament will start on February 13th with Spanish representation opening the curtain. koi will open the VCT: LOCK/IN by facing N.R.G., American team. On the same day we will have another Spanish team taking its first step in the VCT. giants will be measured against the Japanese team of Detonation FocusMe, from the VCT: Pacific. Finally, the Alpha Group will also have the third Spanish team, Team Heretics. The heretics will have to debut a few days later, the February 15 and they will do it against Evil GeniusesNorth American team.

Key to the crosses of the 32 teams of the VALORANT: LOCK/IN São Paulo 2023 / Source: Liquidedia

by the side of Omega Group We will also have very interesting parties and the Latin American representatives, Leviathan Y KRÜ Esports. The first to debut will be the team of KRÜ and the day will February 22 against NaVi, one of the great favourites. Meanwhile, the levianeta will have their meeting the day February 25 and you will have to face ZETA DIVISION, the Japanese team. Both Latin American representatives will have a very complicated key, being able to face each other in the quarterfinals.

Other prominent matches at the start of VALORANT: LOCK/IN São Paulo 2023 will be the Gen.G against LOUD within the Alpha Group. The Brazilian team of LOUD, current world champion, will appear against the Korean team that is part of VCT: Pacific. Finally, for the Omega Group we will have a game of cross between Europe and North Americawith two very popular teams within the regions. Sentinels Y fnatic They will face each other in an initial duel with a lot of heat and even more knowing that the loser will return home.