‘The Crowded Room’ with Tom Holland is now available on Apple TV+

It’s no secret that Apple TV+ has been working on a wider range for a while now. From today you can visit the streaming service for the series crowded room, a psychological thriller. In the lead role we see Tom Holland, who after this heavy role decided to stop acting.

Apart from Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max, Apple TV+ has also been making its way into the world of streaming services in recent months. was the first successful series the morning show along with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, but the most popular right now is ted lasso, That series ended last week with a third season.

This makes room for new projects. and one of those projects is crowded room Starring Tom Holland. Unlike many other comedy series on the streaming service, crowded room A psychological thriller.

crowded room

The series tells the story of Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland) and takes place around the year 1979. A young man is arrested for a serious crime and an investigator tries to solve the mystery. During Sullivan’s interrogation, the audience gets to see what drives the man and how his upbringing, trauma and experiences have influenced the choices he makes.

The first three episodes arrive on Apple TV+ today, June 9th, 2023. The following episodes will follow weekly on Fridays.

Stop

That the role left a huge impact on actor Tom Holland is an understatement. A few days ago, Holland announced that he would temporarily stop acting. “I was dealing with emotions I’d never felt before,” he says. Excessive, “I found myself needing a break. And I’m going to take it now, for a year. This also shows how difficult I found this series.”

watch the trailer of crowded room Here:

first three episodes of crowded room Now available on Apple TV+.