The CS:GO community spent over $100 million on crates last month

After revealing the existence of counter strike 2the community of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive he burned with desire to be able to make the leap to that long-awaited sequel that is full of juicy news. In addition to serving that announcement as a demonstration that the formula for CS:GO is eternal, with high peaks of players and great activity registered on Steam, the players also decided last March to go through the box more than ever buying the classic weapon boxes, where they can touch extremely interesting lots which are sold for real fortunes . As reported from deserted, Valve made more than $100 million in profit from those boxes last month.. The new weapons, cosmetics and other items continue to have a particularly good run among the active public.

CS:GO broke a record for simultaneous players in February and in March it has obtained impressive figures with its boxes

What do these monetary figures translate into? In which the players opened a total of 39.5 million boxes, 42.5% more than in February. The price of these items can vary between 1 and 60 dollars, so there and then each player decides how much he wants to leave to see what he plays. This is an extremely curious fact considering that CS:GO it is still free on PC. It is well known that the boxes are a core part of the title thanks to those precious skins that appear very little and that are sold, as we said, at very high prices. In fact, having a rare bird is tricky in Valve’s first-person tactical shooter. But for whatever the fever has now broken out at the gates of the launch of counter strike 2title that will arrive in summer. Some lucky ones, yes, have already been able to try it first hand.

Last February, CS:GO reached its all-time record for simultaneous players with 1,320,219 players (the previous one was marked at 1,308,963). Players Are Preparing More Than Ever For The Engine Upgrade Source 2 this summer, and they demonstrate it with similar peaks of activity and going through the cash register more than ever. It is evident that Valve hit the nail on the head years ago with Counter-Strike and its mechanicswhich have accompanied many of us for tons of hours in internet cafes.



