The Cuban regime may have started releasing people involved in the mercenary network for the Ukrainian war

The regime may have begun releasing Cubans. Group of 17 who were arrested in September 2023 As part of a recruitment network on the island of mercenaries for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as it turns out America Teve.

The above media outlets announced this yasil yera And rafael albarezThe two Cubans, whom media sources in Cuba identified as among those detained in Santa Clara in September, are free.

Facebook Capture/Yasil Yera

“The so-called combination of Russians gives freedom, but much is missing”Yasil Yerra himself wrote in a recent publication on social networks that he was seen in the company of other men.

Facebook Capture/Yasil Yera

“Now back on track. Stronger than ever with my family and the people who were there in some way or the other through my tough moments. I love you all. We are already Ready And posts,” he wrote in his other publications.

Facebook Capture/Yasil Yera

Yera’s own family posted pictures of their joy over the young man’s release on Facebook.

Currently, the Cuban government has not issued any official notes reporting on such releases.

“The fact that they are releasing the alleged perpetrators of the Cuban smuggling network shows that this has always been an invention of the regime to deflect international pressure on itself and pretend that they were deeply involved in all this.” Are not included.”Orlando Gutiérrez Boronat, coordinator of the Assembly of Cuban Resistance (ARC), said in statements reported by the above media outlets.

17 people jailed for alleged human trafficking network

It was early September, barely 72 hours later First statement from the Cuban Foreign Ministry on this subjectMinistry of Interior (MININT) officials announced the arrest At least 17 people in connection with an alleged human trafficking network operating in Russia and Cuba.

Following the first revelations confirming the presence of Cuban mercenaries hired by the Russian military, the regime remained silent until it issued a statement in which it claimed that it had taken Cuban citizens into conflict. GO is dedicated to working to dismantle human trafficking networks. Also recruiting others who already live in Russia.

“As a result of the investigation conducted by the bodies of the Ministry of the Interior in connection with these incidents, To date, 17 people have been arrested, one of whom is the internal organizer of these activities, supported by two others equally resident in the country.“Colonel Cesar Rodríguez Rodríguez, head of department in MININT’s Directorate General of Criminal Investigations, said at the time.

As it was reported at the time, these two detained deputies were dedicated to searching for and contacting Cubans interested in traveling to Russia as mercenaries. Once recruited, these people met with the organizer who sent the data to Russia and from there he sent them tickets to stay at no cost.

It was said that many of those recruited had criminal records and anti-social behaviour, but an official list was never released.

José Luis Reyes Blanco, chief prosecutor of the Directorate of Criminal Proceedings, said that the incidents being investigated could constitute a “crime for hire”, with serious sanctions contemplated that could include deprivation of liberty for up to 30 years. Can be deprived of liberty forever and can even get death penalty.

In addition to crimes for hire, officials with the Attorney General’s Office said they are considering possible charges that could include human trafficking and hostile acts against a foreign state.

What would result from the release of Cubans from the recruitment network for that invasion of the island comes as revelations continue about new Cuban mercenaries in Ukraine.

This also includes the deaths of at least two young Cubans recently recruited by Russia for the war. death this month Raebel Palacio Herrera (21 years old) and of Yancel Morejon (26)Both are victims of human trafficking between Havana and Moscow.