The cultural summer has started again – all news from Wageningen and the surrounding area

June 28, 2023 at 11:31 am



Other



Wageningen Old and familiar and many new events. Everyone is waiting for it again: Wageningen Summer of Culture. Now the first events have been announced and new names are added every week.

Although not everything is known yet, there will be around 80 events in the months of July and August. It will be one big summer party for all the residents.

junushoff has announced four beautiful outdoor concerts. It also features guitarist Harry Saxioni, who has been on stage for over 50 years. For this special Park Concert, Harry presents selected highlights from his illustrious career.

But the famous composition Canto Ostinato, performed by Jeroen van Veen, will also hit the park. Plus, many more fun performances including DUO Tangarine. These are Dutch brothers Arnout and Sander Brinks, who only sing like identical twins. Bosnian singer/guitarist Mile Lukic will also appear in the park with his music ‘Nasa Preka’ (Our Story).

art and classic In addition to exhibition art from successful professional artists in the church, the Grote Kerk will also host an amazing concert in the church organized by Stitching Flow. In addition to the Grote Kerk, there are also two new venues for classical music concerts during the Wageningen Culture Summer: the sculpture gallery Het Depot and De Arboretum Church. These concerts are organized by the Classical Foundation in Wageningen in collaboration with Iris de Koomen.

Montmartre on the Rhine The art market, familiar in a French environment, is being expanded: the entire Bergstraat and 5 Meiße Square will be closed to traffic, leaving more space for the art market and visitors. In addition to all the specialty market stalls, there will also be live music, poets, impromptu performers and comfortable terraces provided by the surrounding catering industry.

dick on dinner The Wageningen Culture Summer also includes a range of different small scale and large new events, which are held at various venues in and outside the city. One of those new events is Dinner on the Dyke, organized by Food of Cultures in collaboration with AZC and Food Bank. During sunset, visitors can continue with a delicious meal on the Greebedijk and watch an outdoor movie at Torckpark.

outdoor movies Last year all outdoor movies were sold out. This year again it will be an amazing film program, including the classic Thelma & Louise. Just to refresh the memory: To take a break from their husbands and daily chores, Thelma and Louise head out in the 1966 Thunderbird. As a wonderful follow-up to Montmartre aan de Rijn, the Heerenstraat Theater is showing the French film Jean du Barry that same evening, with Johnny Depp as Louis XV and Jeanne as his courtier at Court.