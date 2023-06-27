Not only do beauty and fashion trends fly around us; New trends of summer have also been observed in the field of hair. For example, we recently discussed the ‘mermaid cut’, but guess what? Jennifer Aniston’s iconic nineties haircut is also making a comeback.

The ‘Curve Cut’ Like Jennifer Aniston Is Today’s Hair Trend

We can add one more to the summer 2023 hair trends: the so-called curve cut, And this voluminous hair trend takes us back to the 90s. Lately We’ve Been Collectively Reviving the ’90s, Including the Pixie Cut thin browThe trend and return of this controversial top. Well now we add curve cut This.

You must be familiar with this type of hairstyle. It is also known as Coupé Rachel, because Jennifer Aniston’s character – Rachel Green – made this hairstyle famous on the hit series. Friend, In the first few seasons, it was Jane Ann’s iconic coupe. But what happened later? Jennifer Aniston herself thought this haircut was terrible, partly because she found it difficult to maintain. Yet today many fellow human beings dare to enter this well.

curve cut is also called C shape cut And that’s because it falls in a C-like shape around your face, often with (long) layers. Celebrities like actress Lucy Hale and top model Hailey Bieber have already opted for this type of haircut – but opted for a slightly safer option by keeping things a little longer. It is also a bit easier to maintain. But if you really want to do this, we recommend that you let the scissors go in far enough. Extra delicious during heat waves. See the two options below:

Jennifer Aniston with a ‘curve’ cut with short layers. Terry McGinnisGetty Images