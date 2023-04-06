The damage of Beyoncé’s ‘divorce’ with Adidas





































Five years after they signed their partnership, pop star Beyoncé announced that she was ending her relationship with Adidas due to the low number of sales of the Ivy Park clothing line. The end of this collaboration comes months after rapper Kanye West was also removed from the German brand, something that represented an astronomical loss.

Although the Beyoncé-Adidas ‘separation’ resulted from a mutual agreement, this happened due to creative differences between the team responsible for Ivy Park and the sports brand. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer revealed that she was satisfied with being able to “recover her brand, chart her own path and maintain her creative freedom”.

The Ivy Park clothing line was launched in 2016, in partnership with Sir Philip Green, owner of the Topshop clothing brand. The_negócio was divided equally (50% for Beyoncé and 50% for Topshop), a regime that was maintained until 2018, when the singer acquired full ownership of Ivy Park.

That same year, the American established this partnership with Adidas, where she relaunched the sportswear line and also developed new shoes and clothes for the German brand.

Adidas described this collaboration as “a partnership for life”, having debuted its first collection in April 2019, which was marked by an advertising campaign that involved celebrities such as Missy Elliott, Cardi B, Kendall Jenner, Angela Bassett, Ciara , Reese Witherspoon and Hailey Bieber.

The singer, who made history by becoming the most awarded artist in the history of the Grammys, in January of this year launched her most recent collaboration with Adidas, ‘Park Trail’, in Dubai, where she held a private concert, the first in four years.

However, despite all this publicity effort, the Ivy Park clothing line did not live up to the expectations of Adidas, who hoped that it would yield as much as Kanye West’s Yeezy brand. “Instead of producing the hundreds of millions in revenue that Adidas had hoped, Ivy Park’s releases sold far less, with about half of the merchandise remaining on shelves,” writes Billboard.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there were significant differences in relation to the strategy adopted between Adidas and Ivy Park when it comes to marketing, with the German multinational pushing for its own brand.

“At the end of 2022, Ivy Park was expected to reach 40 million dollars (37 million euros) in sales, a decrease from 93 million dollars (about 86 billion euros) the previous year. Although Adidas is prepared to lose at least 10 million dollars (about 9 million euros) in 2022, Beyoncé should earn the same amount in compensation as in previous years: 20 million dollars”, explains the media.

Specialists stated that the reason for the failure of this brand is due to the fact that most of the products are sportswear, something that is very little associated with Beyoncé’s image and that we rarely see the singer using.

So far, neither the artist, who will start a world tour in May – which will not pass in Portugal -, nor Adidas have commented on the end of this collaboration.

The controversial departure of ‘Ye’

The end of Adidas’ collaboration with Kanye West – now known as Ye – didn’t happen so peacefully. In September last year, the Atlanta rapper revealed, in an interview with Bloomberg, that he intended to abandon the partnerships he had with Adidas and Gap. The decision came after he made several attacks on his Instagram account where he accused the two brands of stealing his designs to create pieces of clothing.

West sent a private message to various media outlets describing how Adidas, which pays the rapper $220 million annually, is taking advantage of his brand and image without his approval.

“Adidas came up with the idea for Yeezy Day without my approval,” he said in a statement. “They brought back older styles without my approval, chose colors and named them without my approval, hired people who worked for me without my approval, stole my style and approaches to materials without my approval, hired a Yeezy manager without my approval and took talent from my production side and spread it across Adidas originals without my approval.”

This troubled relationship between the artist and the brand would also come to an end after Ye made a series of anti-Semitic comments, among which he said: “I like Hitler”.

According to business journalist and investor, Rex Woodbury, the German brand is expected to lose about 1.3 billion dollars just because of Kanye West, he wrote on Twitter. And he added that Beyoncé represented a loss of around 200 million dollars for Adidas in 2022, when they thought they would be able to profit more than 250 million.





Comments are disabled.



































