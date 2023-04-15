The date of the next episodes on Apple TV+ – Jornada Geek

Months after its development was announced, the series The Last Thing He Told Me started showing on Apple TV+ this Friday, April 14, 2023. And with that, questions from the public gradually begin to arise about the release of its next episodes.

When will the next episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me be released on Apple TV+?

As with the Star+, Disney+, HBO Maxand even Amazon Prime Videothe streaming platform Apple TV+ is also not working with the format of launching series in marathon as it happens with the Netflix constantly. Over the last few months several projects have been released, but all of them end up following the path of releases of 2 or 3 episodes initially, and then going on to gain a weekly exhibition and episodes.

And this will be precisely the format used to launch The Last Thing He Told Me, with its next chapters already set to reach the public over the next few weeks. That is, if you want to do a marathon to watch all the episodes at once, you will have to wait a little longer.

With this scenario already established, the episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me are currently slated to be released every Friday. Their launch time is set to always happen between 04:00 and 05:00 in the morning. If it follows a schedule without breaks, then the episodes must be released in Brazil on the following dates:

Episode 1.01 – available now;

Episode 1.02 – available now;

Episode 1.03 – April 21, 2023;

Episode 1.04 – April 28, 2023;

Episode 1.05 – May 5, 2023;

Episode 1.06 – May 12, 2023;

Episode 1.07 – (Season Finale) – May 19, 2023;

Check out the trailer:

About the miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, The Last Thing He Told Me tells the story of Hannah (Jennifer Garner), a woman looking for the truth about her husband’s disappearance. Before disappearing from the map, Owen Michaels (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) leaves a message for his wife: protect his daughter.

When she was a child, Bailey (Angourie Rice) lost her mother in a tragedy, and now, at sixteen, the young girl doesn’t want to know about her stepmother. After Owen disappears and her boss is arrested by the FBI, Hannah realizes that maybe her husband wasn’t who he claimed to be.

Bailey may have some information about her father’s true identity and the key to unlocking the mystery surrounding her disappearance. Hannah and Bailey team up to find Owen and uncover the truth. However, as they put the pieces of the puzzle together, they realize they are building a future they never imagined.

In addition to Jennifer Garner and Nikolaj Coster-Waldauthe cast of the miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me It is formed by Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, John Harlan Kim, Alex Denney, Kayla Fuentes, Frederick Lawrence, Sam Skolnik, Isaac Jay, among other names.

Created and adapted by Laura Davenext to her husband Josh SingerAcademy Award-winning screenwriter (“Spotlight: Secrets Unveiled”, “The Post: The Secret War”)“The Last Thing He Told Me” is the first collaboration between Dave and Singer, who work as executive producers with Garner, in addition to Hello Sunshine from Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Olivia Newman directs the pilot episode, and the all-female director team includes Deniz Gamze Erguven, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer and Lila Neugebauer.

