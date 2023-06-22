The Day Brad Pitt Came On ‘Friends’ And Had A Big Fight With Wife Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston feuded together on the eighth season of “Friends.”

in hit series Friend There were essential guest roles over the years. The biggest name that suddenly appeared in this series was Brad Pitt. Quite special also because at that time he was married to lead actress Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt guest-starred in the ninth episode of the eighth season of Friend, In the episode “The One with the Rumor”, he played a role in which he feuded with Aniston’s character, Rachel Green.

peel an apple

Pitt played Will Colbert, who still had a bone to pick with Rachel when they attended the same high school. Fans loved the episode because they saw Aniston and Pitt as rivals on screen while they were married in real life.

Will and Rachel had a falling out after Rachel bullied him about his weight in the past, leading to Will founding the club ‘I Hate Rachel Green’.

pitt was great

When Aniston was asked what she really thought about Brad Pitt taking part in the episode Friend Found he replied: “Mr Pitt was great!”.

In the end, unfortunately the marriage between the two didn’t go too well and, as everyone knows, they are no longer together.

Look FriendThe Adventures returns on HBO Max.

