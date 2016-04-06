The day Jose Fernandez played Miguel Cabrera and became a resistant

miguel cabrera And jose fernandez They faced each other three times in a match big league,

Faces seen exclusively on Wednesday, April 6, 2016 detroit tigers And miami marlins, The clash took place in the stadium Marlins Park From Little Havana. The only game played before the eyes of 17,833 people in attendance miguel cabrera And jose fernandez They faced each other.

The Cuban right-hander served as a starter for the locals. Meanwhile, Venezuela was the starter at first base and third in the lineup.

in the first innings Fernandez He struck out all three due to strikeouts while throwing. Apparently he finished the inning with a strikeout. cabrera, They had to start the round at the top of the fourth episode to venezuela, In a count of three balls and two strikes, the right-hander sliced ​​a curveball at 84.5 mph for home. The ball fell into the outside corner boundary area and went down. umpire Kevin Denly Pitch sang. so, jose fernandez He scheduled the second punch of the afternoon miguel cabrera,

Miguel Cabrera’s revenge in Miami

He returned to the box in the sixth inning with one out, a runner on first base and the score in favor of two to zero. detroit, He swung a fastball at 95.6 mph on one ball and two strikes. They had a strong line between first and second. The ball came out at a speed of 103.6 MPH and went into the outfield without any difficulty. Thus, he scored the first of the two hits in the game. This was the only time he reached base against Cuba.

The two were 3-1 overall with two strikeouts and a single. The only match in which they met was won by the guests. miami In the second game of the 2016 season mlb, two legends of merlins Have to face.

You may be interested in: Houston makes a decision with Jose Abreu for MLB 2024